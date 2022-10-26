Popular skit maker Sabinus joins the growing list of Nigerian celebrities who have declared their support for the Peter Obi presidential ambition

Over the last two years, Funny man Sabinus has gradually worked his way up, capturing the hearts of many with his unique sense of humour and comedy

The comedian, through his manager, recently disclosed where his heart lies in the political affair of the country as the campaign for the 2023 elections fully kicks off

Popular comedian and skit maker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekiru, better known as Oga Sabinus's recent political leaning, is something that many Obidients would love to hear.

The Port-Harcourt-born content creator is not particularly famous for his political opinions or association. However, he has recently begun to show more interest in the affairs of his fatherland.

Skit maker Sabinus joins the PDP political group Youth in Politics but declares his support for Peter Obi. Photo credit: @mrfunny1_/@youthsinpoliticsng/@peterobigregory

Source: Instagram

Mr Funny recently joined a political movement called Youths in Politics, where he said it was high time for Nigerian youths to make their voices heard and participate actively in the decision-making process of their country.

To confirm where the comedian's heart lies in support of the top contenders to become the next president of Nigeria, Legit.ng reached out to the comic.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Through his manager Mike Premium, Legit.ng ascertain if Sabinus is Atikulated, Obidient, or Batified.

During his short chat with Oke-Hortons Nosa, Mike Premium revealed why Sabinus decided to join the Youths in Politics group and who he is supporting to become Nigeria's president come 2023.

He said:

"The best candidate, of course, has been Peter Obi, who has been trending online everywhere. But If you're a politician and understand how politics works in this country, you would know that Obi cannot win. But the good thing the Obidient movement has done is that it made many youths wake up, but to a large extent, the awakening is happening a bit too late. The truth is that Labour Party does not yet have the capacity to deliver a presidential candidate in Nigeria."

Mike then further revealed that the movement Youths in Politics is a political body that runs under the People's Democratic Party (PDP) new generation, which is dominated by youths who are ready to take up the mantle of leadership.

However, after this disclosure by Premium, we pushed further to confirm if Sabinus had declared his support for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, since he was a member of the Youths in Politics movement.

Mike said:

"No, Sabinus is Obidient, but he is a member of the Youths in Politics movement."

This clarification was needed because, according to verified information and activities of the movement Youth in Politics, the group is a youth wing of the PDP.

"He saved my life": Comedian Nduka, who became popular through Oga Sabinus 'Mr Funny's skits, speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that if a list of the top ten comic skit makers with good content in Nigeria today was drafted, and Sabinus, also known as Mr Funny, there is no way he wouldn't be on it.

As proof of how good and well-loved he is, Sabinus bagged an AMVCA for the best online content creator in 2022.

Sabinus has, through his skits, brought smiles to the faces of many he may not even meet. However, aside from skit-making, many of his fans don't know some of his good deeds, like helping his friends and colleagues achieve their dreams.

Source: Legit.ng