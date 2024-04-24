Sam Larry has fired back at Nigerians, flooding his Instagram page with negative comments over Mohbad's death

The Lagos-based socialite, in a video that has since gone viral, countered the heavy curses directed at him

Sam Larry's recent response comes a few days after he forgot to lock his comment section while celebrating Marlian signee Zinoleesky

Popular socialite Samson Balogun, better known as Sam Larry, is trending on social media over a video of him clapping back at those dragging him over his alleged involvement in the Mohbad's death.

Recall that ever since Sam Larry was released from detention alongside Marlian label boss Naira Marley, Nigerians have repeatedly insulted the duo at every given opportunity.

Sam Larry curses trolls

The socialite, who is fed up with the barrage of insults hurled at him in a trending video, abused the trolls, who he said have refused to let him be over a case he knew nothing about.

Speaking in Yoruba, Sam Larry placed heavy curses on netizens, posting negative comments on his page, and he vowed not to allow them to get to him.

Recall that the sociality was recently dragged after he forgot to lock his Instagram comment section while celebrating singer Zinoleesky.

Watch video of Sam Larry cursing trolls below:

Netizens react as Sam Larry curses troll

The socialite's new video has further stirred up another round of backlash. Read the comments below:

ayo___mii:

"Onije eyan you bullied him or not? Or the videos are photoshopped?"

hardey_0:

"Na because of Nigeria law system wey no Dey work it’s not your fault o caus normal na kirikiri you supposed Dey for bullying."

tycoon4rl:

"Una don make Sam Larry oniwa tutu bi adaba vex, now he don dey find who to kpain again."

bloggerblogger05:

"You threaten Mohbad Abi u no threaten am !! U jst dy wurugbon lenu ni."

tommie_richie_45:

"OMoh mohbad spirit strong o."

