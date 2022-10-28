The leadership of the Labour Party has called for financial support from Nigerians ahead of the 2023 presidential election campaign flag off

The call for financial support from citizens was made by the national chairman of the Labour Party on Friday, October 28, in Abuja

Julius Abure while speaking during the party's Presidential Electoral Council (PCC) inauguration ceremony said that the party needs a lot of funding to carry on with its election campaign

Just 24 hours before the flag off of its presidential campaign in Lafia, Nasarawa state, the Labour Party on Friday, October 28, said it was broke and unable to fund the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony of the party's Presidential Electoral Council (PCC) which was attended by Legit.ng in Abuja, the national chairman of LP, Julius Abure said the party lacked the financial strength to fund its campaign for the election.

The Labour Party has said that it does not have the financial strength to carry on with the election campaign. Photo: Labour Party

Source: Twitter

While calling for help from well-meaning Nigerians, Abure said that the Labour Party's presidential candidate stands out from the rest in terms of character, parentage and intelligence.

His words:

"The party is competing against parties that have stolen our resources and common patrimony and are ready to deploy it in the election.

“Nigerians have realized they need to take back the country. The massive support and followership enjoyed in recent times shows the people are ready and determined to take back their country.

“We need a lot of funding to drive the process, as the presidential candidate cannot do it alone.”

