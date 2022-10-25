Another group has again hosted the leading presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, this time around, it is the gender group.

Under the aegis of Voice of Women (VOW2022), held a conference at the Nigerian Airforce Conference Centre in Abuja on Tuesday, October 25.

Among the leading presidential candidates at the events are Labour Party’s Peter Obi; Prince Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP); Abdulmalik Ado Ibrahim of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and Action Alliance (AA) Hamza Al-Mustapha.

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, was again represented by his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Shortly after the conference, Peter Obi took to his verified Twitter and said that Nigeria would not sustain progress if it continued to leave women behind.

The former governor of Anambra noted that women constituted 50% of the Nigerian population and that he would not hesitate to give them the lion’s share in his administration if he is elected is the 2023 presidential election.

The Labour Party flagbearer said he gave 40% of his administration when he was the governor of Anambra state while noting that he can still do it as president.

“I had 40% women in my cabinet in Anambra state because I have found out that women were far more committed and trustworthy. When you need work done and done satisfactory, get a woman to do it and you will not be disappointed.”

Source: Legit.ng