Popular Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo who recently decamped from the ruling APC to join the Labour Party, has been given a juicy appointment on the campaign council of Peter Obi

The veteran, in a message shared on his social media handle, gave thanks to the almighty God for being appointed as the spokesperson of the Peter Obi Presidential campaign council

He also begged and prayed for the continued support shown so far to the Obidient movement not to dwindle but rather grow more

Ace Nollywood actor Kenneth Okonkwo seems to be the man of the moment as he takes to his social media pages to give thanks to the almighty after he was appointed as the spokesperson of the Peter Obi Presidential campaign council.

An official list of names was released on Wednesday, October 13, 2022, and some notable celebrity names were seen on the Labour Party Presidential campaign council.

Nollywood Igbo actor Kenneth Okonkwo trends online after he was appointed as the spokesperson of the Peter Obi campaign council. Photo credit:@iamkennethokonkwo/@petergregoryobi

Apart from Kenneth Okonkwo being the spokesperson of the campaign council, former BBNaija star Seyi Awolowo was also named on the campaign advisory body.

The former APC card-carrying member Kenneth wrote on his page, giving thanks to the almighty for being humble with the honour of being the mouthpiece of the movement that would revolutionise Nigeria's politics.

See Kenneth Okonkwo's post below:

See some of the comments that the announcement of Kenneth Okonkwo as Peter Obi campaign council's spokesperson generated online:

@precious.ijay:

"Honor well deserved God bless you, too for all your support we are grateful."

@furnitureibadan:

"No man would have been picked ahead of you bro. You deserve it eloquent, real flow and full of knowledge. God is with you."

@miriansmart:

"For supporting po means you're not looking for money.....so this one u deserve it. Congratulations."

@iamkingrufy:

"You're doing well sir. The difference is clear even the blind man can see it."

@adinmasomadina:

"Congratulations Sir."

@iammainpointbenidorm:

"We are tired of living in bondage, well deserved sir."

