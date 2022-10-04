Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo Rodriguez, has addressed Nigerians ahead of the 2023 presidential elections

She advised Nigerians to freely choose whoever they want as candidates and not just support them but ensure they vote for them

The actress, in another tweet, declared Labour Party's candidate, Peter Obi, as her preferred choice

Nigerians have trooped to the comments sections of her tweets to drop hilarious reactions

As the 2023 general elections draw closer, Nigerians, including celebrities, have been deliberating on their preferred candidates both online and offline.

The latest to declare for a candidate is Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo Rodriguez, who stylishly declared that she is Obidient, a slogan for the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi's supporters.

Uche Jombo, in a separate tweet, noted that citizens should be allowed to support and vote for the candidates of their choice in the upcoming elections.

She also noted that support should go beyond just social media trolling but on the ballot papers.

Nigerians react to Uche Jombo's tweets

Social media users have reacted differently to Uche Jombo's posts about the 2022 elections and declaring support for Peter Obi.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Noble_pale:

"I have always known you can't be on the wrong side of history. Even the trashing suffered in the hands of Noisy Neighbors on Sunday couldn't stop this big announcement. No wonder you're very Yusuful."

InnocentElvis1:

"I said it, what a moment, only those that have this country at heart will support peter obi honestly."

Joyundisputed:

"Perfectly said. Unfortunately a lot of our youths don't even have their PVC. Some are just campaigning here on social media and won't even near the election poll on that day."

PRINCEOFASIA16:

"No, aunty I don't support this, they should be forced to vote for the right person okay, did you think we don't like to go to Dubai for vacation?"

Nkechi Blessing denies APC and PDP, openly declares support for Peter Obi

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, got social media buzzing when she appeared at a public function and made her political standpoint.

Nkechi openly told people at the event that she did not belong to the ruling APC or PDP but the Labour Party.

She also donated money at the event as she maintained that she didn't collect any money from any political party.

