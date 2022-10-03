Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing got social media when he appeared at a public function and made her political standpoint

Nkechi openly told people at the event that she did not belong to the ruling APC or PDP but the Labour Party.

She also donated money at the event as she maintained that she didn't collect any money from any political party

Nigerians have reacted differently to the actress'' declaration of support for Peter Obi. most of them commended her

Another popular Nigerian entertainment practitioner, Nkechi Blessing, has publicly mentioned her preferred candidate going into the 2023 presidential election.

Nkechi's colleague, who is the host of a movie premiere event, Ijebuu noted that the actress was the one in charge of the campaign money of both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP).

Nkechi Blessing declares support for Peter Obi. Credit: @nkechi_blessing_sunday @peterobigreggory

The actress promptly debunked the statement and noted that she is Obedient, and unlike their leader, Peter Obi, who doesn't give money, she will donate something.

She called on people changing money at the event and donated N400,000 instantly.

Nigerians react to Nkechi's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Nkechi Blessing's video, most of them commended her courage.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Angelj4389:

"Omo she said it with her full chest ❤️❤️ so fearless and strong."

_Derik_bennoits_ngaf_:

"Don’t use our OBIDIENT MOVEMENT and be chasing clout."

Kingniixk:

"The only sensible thing that’s come out of her mouth."

Amina.k.aminu:

"Nkechi when be clout chaser.. she just wan get engagement for her page."

_Zantiago:

"None of the Yoruba actresses can come out with their full chest and declare this, Nkechi you are blessed."

Im_yemi_classic:

"I like the fact dat she made it clear cus som people go still carry am say wetin ijebu talk na true."

Mr Jollof drops Tinubu as he meets Atiku's VP

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that controversial Nigerian comedian, Mr Jollof, got social media buzzing when he shared a video with the PDP vice presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa.

The funnyman has been clamouring and campaigning for the APC's presidential candidate Bola Tinubu on social media.

It appears Mr Jollof dumped the APC as he met the opposition party's candidate, and Nigerians have been dragging him over the action.

Source: Legit.ng