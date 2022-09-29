Nigerian singer, Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, appears to have shed more light on the state of their relationship

This came shortly after she unfollowed the singer on social media and he also returned the favour

In a new development, Sophia shared a cryptic message where she noted that a cat never takes rubbish from a dog

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, appears to be having great trouble with his women, especially his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

Reports recently made the rounds that Davido and Mama Imade unfollowed each other on Instagram after the singer was seen spending more and more time with his third baby mama, Chioma.

In a new development, Sophia seems to have reacted to the whole drama on her Instagram story with a cryptic post.

Davido's first baby mama Sophia reportedly shades him with cryptic post. Photos: @sophiamomodu, @davido

The socialite shared a video of two big dogs trying to bully a cat, but the feline stood her ground and fought back.

Sophia then accompanied the video with a message on how a cat never takes rubbish from dogs.

She wrote:

“Never seen a cat take rubbish from a dog.”

See a screenshot of the post below:

Sophia Momodu throws shade at Davido with cryptic post. Photo: @thesophiamomodu

