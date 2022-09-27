Recent photos and actions of Davido has got their fans anticipating their formal union later, hopefully soon

Chef Chi as she is fondly called shared beautiful photos as she showed off her beauty and curves in a black outfit

Davido dropped beautiful emojis with one expressing that he loves what he sees, and Nigerians could not keep calm

Once again, some Nigerians are convinced that Davido and Chioma decided to go low-key with their relationship because of prying eyes.

Over the past few months, the pair have been sighted together with beautiful expressions and reactions towards each other.

Fans react to Davido and Chioma's banter online Photo credit: @thechefchi/@davido

Just recently, Chioma shared photos from her outfit to Davido's concert and while several followers gushed over her, Davido's reaction stood out.

The 30BG boss used emojis to convert his expression, and one can tell that he loved what he saw.

See tye simple yet heavily laden reply below:

davido:

"❤️"

Nigerians react to Davido's reply

blenia_the_realtor:

"@davido the wedding must hold I don buy aso ebi❤️❤️❤️"

nnenna.eze.357:

"@davido 001x002 others can pick their spot "

a_mikun.d:

"@thechefchi My shippppppppppp,somebody shout hallelujahhhhhhhhhhhh I'm not crying o"

vera_njika:

"@davido We love the two of you together. Make you do marry our sister already."

giwill_a:

"@davido they are back together @thechefchi i love that u guys reconcile n rekindle your love story."

_da_moh_la:

"@davido eiiii God thank you ooo"

nkechi_shyla:

"@davido una love don the enter for our eyes again"

blessing_ngee:

"@davido awwww my forever ship.....Chido to the mf world "

onlyonemaniyo:

"@davido @thechefchi abeg I dae anticipate una wedding"

Photo of Davido and Chioma walking hand in hand stirs reactions

Singer Davido and on-and-off lover, Chioma Rowland, trended on social media after they were spotted in a photo.

Well, another photo from the night after one of Davido's shows made it to social media, and netizens were back to speculating about their relationship status.

Although hard to tell if it was at their time of exit or arrival, the image captured Chioma and Davido walking hand in hand with other team members spotted behind them.

