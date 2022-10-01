Davido’s first baby mama, Sohpia Momodu, seems to be faring just fine amid news of the singer reigniting his relationship with Chioma Rowland

Sophia and her team recently visited some schools in Lagos and gave out free backpacks and stationaries to the students

The mother of one shared a video on her Instagram page and many were spotted in the comment section

Singer Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, recently took to her Instagram page with a post showing her latest act of charity.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the mother of one shared a cryptic post amid news of Davido and Chioma’s reignited relationship.

Sophia Momodu storms Lagos schools with free bags for kids. Photo: @thesophiamomodu

Well, her latest post suggests that she isn’t entirely bothered as she appeared full of smiles while hanging with students of some schools in Lagos.

Sophia lined the students up and gave out free backpacks, and stationaries.

“This was an experience I’m not sure I can fully put into words. I’m so grateful for the opportunity and grace to be able to give back to the little ones. The smiles on their faces and the joy in their hearts as we gifted them their new backpacks with school stationeries was priceless! Thank you to all our contributors for this project,” she wrote on Instagram.

See her post below:

Social media users react

official_nongo said:

"As you give and help the need of other people, May your pockets never run dry, may God Almighty continue to bless and reward you abundantly.."

creamybeki said:

"When they are in the club trying to show up dear stay focus and impact lives that the way forward."

funmi_owa said:

"Sophia as you have put joy in this children's heart the almighty God we beautfy your life and your daughter life and God we give you present that money can not buy I love you dear ."

thecyno said:

"You made me cry girl. Thank you. You a Blessing to us. God bless you everyday ."

josephesther858 said:

"Mehn the joy on this children face is priceless..... May Elohim give u everlasting Joy with no regrets..... Speechless."

