The recent issue between internationally renowned Nigerian singer Davido and his first baby mama Sophia Momodu has sparked reactions online

Fans of Imade's mum, rooting for have taken to social media to tell her to shun Davido out of her life complete in a bid to avoid all of the controversies surrounding the singer

This is coming days after Davido unfollowed his ex-lover Sophia Momodu on Instagram, and she also reciprocated

The Nigerian singer has been recently seen a lot hanging out and frolicking with the mother of his first son, Chioma seems to be the cause of the issues

Concerned fans and lovers of Dele Momodu's cousin, Sophia Momodu, seem to have had enough of her back and forth with the father of her only daughter, Imade.

The concerned reactions from some of the model's supporters came after news broke that she recently unfollowed her baby daddy, the famous Nigerian singer Davido after he had done the same to her first.

Fans react to recent bad blood between Davido and his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu. Photo credit: @davido/@thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Some of Imade's mum supporters slammed Davido and the type of relationship he shares with Sophia, as they noted that all of the trolling, constant follow and unfollow is entirely unhealthy for them to co-parent their daughter comfortably.

See the post that sparked the reactions about Davido and Sophia Momodu's situation below:

Also, see some of the comments the post about Davido and Sophia stirred online:

@anointed__bae:

"Online in-law."

@iamsylvia_sylviatalks:

"She enjoys the attention."

@hrh_kingdiamond:

"David is a kid in grown man body. Why u go do chain for only Chef Chioma then you leave your first baby mama. Try to balance the equation."

@sparkleshoesandbags:

"Exactly what I commented on someone's post. She is beautiful. Get herself a man and enjoy her life. Co_parent with him. You see as chioma leave davido, face her life. Na Davido he pain pass."

@mia_costura.ng:

"They never reconciled so why are you involving Sophia."

@promzy_______:

"He give everybody number 002 & 003 even if na squid game ."

"Never seen a cat take rubbish from a dog": Davido's baby mama shares cryptic post after unfollowing singer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls recently reporting that popular Nigerian singer, Davido, appeared to be having great trouble with one of his women, especially his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

Reports recently made the rounds that Davido and Mama Imade unfollowed each other on Instagram after the singer was seen spending more and more time with his third baby mama, Chioma.

Sophia seems to have reacted to the whole drama on her Instagram story with a cryptic post about a new development.

Source: Legit.ng