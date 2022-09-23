Singer Davido’s babymama, Sophie Momodu, took to social media to wish on being Tiwa Savage’s puppy

This came after the music star ordered for diamond chains for her pets in her presence

The socialite laughed at the situation and shared a video on social media that got netizens talking

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Singer Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, got fans on social media talking after she wished to be Tiwa Savage’s puppy.

It all started when the music star ordered diamond chains for her dogs in Sophie’s presence.

Taking to her Snapchat page, Sophie shared a videos of herself in Tiwa’s customised car with the singer in it.

The music star was also on the phone trying to order the diamonds for her dogs. She was heard telling the person on the other end that she wanted chains for her pets but not a choker.

Sophie on the other hand was heard screeching with excitement as she wished to be the singer’s puppy.

She also added that Tiwa was being extra but the singer did not seem to agree. See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Internet users react as Tiwa Savage buys diamond chains for her dogs

The video soon made the rounds on social media and netizens had interesting things to say about it. Read some of them below:

Hijabibyteephat:

“Ordinary steel I never wear .”

Nikkys_clothing_:

“Money is good . God o ”

Only1_ednariches:

“Abi oh, human being never wear diamond puppy dey wear diamond, waitin u expect.”

Official_wendy__:

“It was just a joke and I love it.”

Kofoworola_:

“If that dog Waka reach trenches Otilo oooo.”

Kleopatrus:

“Diamond for bingo, life no balance .”

Leaddyskincare:

“Davido’s diamonds no reach you?? Give me his number, let me tell him my mind!”

Ifedapo__:

“God I don’t want to be a mechanic, I wanna be a baller .”

Isreal DMW leaves Tiwa Savage blushing in video

Nigerian singer Davido’s logistic manager Isreal DMW is known for his funny vibes, especially when with the people he loves.

In a similar fashion he praises Davido, Isreal was seen with popular singer Tiwa Savage, and he left her smiling with his funny talks.

Isreal, in the video, could be heard hailing Tiwa, who he referred to as the Queen of Africa and Nigeria, as he refused to let her talk.

Source: Legit.ng