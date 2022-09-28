Photos and videos of Davido and his third baby mama Chioma have been making the rounds on social media to the joy of many

The 30BG boss gifted Chef Chi a pendant that says 002, and according to reports, his first baby mama Sophia Momodu might not be happy with it

Davido and Sophia have allegedly unfollowed each other on Instagram and it has sparked different reactions online

There might just be a little problem between award-winning Nigerian singer Davido and his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

The issue might have stemmed from the fact that lately, the singer has been seen moving around a lot with his third baby mama, Chioma aka Chef Chi.

Davido and Sophia Momodu reportedly unfollow each other on IG Photo credit: @thesophiamomodu/@davido/@thechefchi

Supporters of the union rejoiced when the singer recently gifted Chef Chi a pendant that reads 002 after him as 001 in the 30BG empire.

According to reports and search online, Davido returned the gesture after Sophia unfollowed him on Instagram.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to the development

thatsophiagirl_:

"The one wey dey pain me pass be say las las, e fit no be any of them."

jennie__ish:

"I never understand this unfollow and follow each other thing between some of this celebrities … they have a child together they are always going to see lol."

mosunakinsanmi:

"Davido should just do wedding so that everyone will rest."

___miel44:

"We don’t care As long as chioma is fine …Jealous lot,anytime davido shows affection to Chioma dat babe dey always get headache "

chid_era666:

"Breakfast na ur mate"

Fans rejoice as Davido gushes over photos of Chioma

Once again, some Nigerians are convinced that Davido and Chioma decided to go low-key with their relationship because of prying eyes.

Over the past few months, the pair have been sighted together with beautiful expressions and reactions toward each other.

Just recently, Chioma shared photos of her outfit to Davido's concert and while several followers gushed over her, Davido's reaction stood out.

