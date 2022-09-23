Nigerian music star Davido is one of the most loved artists in the industry, with many of his colleagues as well as fans holding him in high esteem

While there are a number of times, Davido has been applauded for his good deeds both online and offline, this doesn't mean he has also not been called out

The DMW label boss was recently called out by his colleague Dammy Krane over an unpaid debt

Nigerian singer and DMW label boss David Adeleke better known as Davido, like some of his colleagues in the music industry, has at some point been called out, even though he is famous for his good deeds and his music.

In this article, Legit.ng looks at the number of times the DMW label boss has been called out.

1. Davido and Dammy Krane

The drama between Davido and his colleague Dammy Krane saw the latter call out the DMW label boss over an unpaid debt.

Dammy began the call out with a warning tweet on his page where he vowed to do the same to the rich guys owing him money.

At some point, Dammy Krane shared a screenshot of his chat with popular blogger Tunde Ednut, who is one of Davido's close associates.

In his chat with Tunde Ednut, Dammy Krane insisted the singer must pay.

2. Davido and a Unilag student

A University of Lagos (Unilag) student and online vendor, Mastermind Wears, in January 2022, called out Davido for owing him N1 million.

According to Mastermind Wears, the singer had purchased stuffed dummies from him in December 2020 and has refused to pay him since then.

In a post via his Instagram page, Mastermind explained how he had followed up on the payment for a year but had no positive outcome because his efforts had been frustrated.

3. Davido and Portable

During the wake of the Osun state governorship election, Nigerian singers Davido and Portable, were solidly behind two different candidates at the poll, as they were caught up in some exchange online, which led to the DMW singer unfollowing Portable on Instagram.

Reacting to Davido's decision to unfollow him, Portable, also known as Idamu Adugbo, called out the singer.

Portable in the Yoruba language shade the DMW boss as he said he's not the son of a wealthy man as he made his father a wealthy man, unlike Davido, whose father Adedeji Adeleke is one of the richest men in the country.

4. Davido and Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo trended on social media after she decided to reply to Davido's 2011 tweet about Nigerian actresses.

Davido, in the old tweet, claimed that Nollywood is a way for actresses to advertise themselves to rich men as they make money from sleeping around than acting.

Reacting to the tweet in 2022, Iyabo called out the singer as she called him a serial baby daddy, who is not in any position to drop such a take.

