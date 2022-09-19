Top Nigerian singer, Davido, appears to have reacted after he was called out for unpaid debt by Dammy Krane

Krane accused the DMW boss of not paying him after he co-wrote a song and demanded for his cheque

In a new development, Davido posted a photo of himself ‘eating’ a bag of money and he also laughed

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, appears to be unbothered despite being called out by fellow musician, Dammy Krane.

Dammy Krane had accused the DMW boss of unpaid debt after he co-wrote a song and it trended on social media.

Taking to the same social media platform where he was called out, Twitter, Davido broke his silence.

Davido breaks silence hours after Dammy Krane called him out. Photos: @davido, @dammykrane_worldstar

Source: Instagram

The Electricity crooner seemed not to be disturbed by the call out and went online to flaunt his wealth.

Davido posted a photo of himself appearing to eat a bag of money and he also accompanied the photo with a laughing emoji.

See the post below:

Davido’s reaction to Dammy Krane’s call out stirs mixed reactions

Davido’s unbothered response to being called a debtor on social media left netizens sharing their hot takes. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

This tweep wondered if Davido was passing a message to Dammy Krane:

Hayce had this to say:

Rabson imitated Don Jazzy as he reacted to Davido’s post:

This tweep wanted Davido to go straight to the point:

Papi Wade wrote:

Pooja tweeted:

Malik claimed Davido took all the money:

Niyi begged Davido to pay Dammy Krane:

Hmm.

Source: Legit.ng