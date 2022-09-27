Popular Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has sealed his relationship with long time lover, Benedicta Elechi

The lovebirds got married in a low-key event in London, United Kingdom, despite the lawsuit by Benedicta's estranged husband

Daddy Freeze's close associates and Pastor Tobi Adegboyega were among the people who attended the event

Nigerians have expressed surprise about the OAP tying the knot again as they congratulated the couple

Ace OAP, Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has secretly tied the knot with his long-time lover, Benedicta Elechi, in a very private London wedding.

His beautiful partner, who looked simple and elegant on the day, decided to ditch the conventional white wedding dress in other not to raise suspicions.

Daddy Freeze marries in the UK. Credit: @wakaatitv

Source: Instagram

Celebrity man of God, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, as well as Daddy Freeze’s mother, Smaranda Olarinde and a small circle of friends witnessed the couple’s union as they officially became husband and wife in the UK.

Daddy Freeze became popular in the social media space for calling out Nigerian men of God with bad characters, and many are still surprised by his alliance with Pastor Tobi.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Before the secret wedding in the UK, the media personality was facing a N5 million lawsuit slammed on him by a Nigerian court.

He reportedly lost to Benedicta's ex-husband, and the court ordered him to pay Paul Odekina, the former husband of his now wife, N5 million for having an affair while they were still legally married.

Check out photos from their wedding below:

Nigerians react to photos from Daddy Freeze's wedding

Social media users across the country have reacted differently after the news of Daddy Freeze's secret wedding surfaced.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Royalluxurysurprise:

"Setting his ring light we are waiting for explanation."

Spiderdike:

"Daddyfreeze dey knack since outside wedlock tomorrow they will come to teach pple morals well I don't blame him after all he is a mixture and can behave anyhow. Congratulations to them for officially getting married after all this yrs."

Imoleoluwa894:

"They really did a lot to keep it down."

Davido expresses huge surprise as he sees Daddy Freeze with Pastor Tobi

Legit.ng previously reported that a video of some top Nigerian celebrities linking up in London sparked hilarious reactions on social media.

In the video, Davido met up with controversial media personality Daddy Freeze at Pastor Tobi's crib in London.

Upon sighting him, the singer expressed big surprise as the socialite pastor bragged about changing his route to London.

Source: Legit.ng