Uche Maduagwu has called out Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, after she allegedly lashed out at Davido over a tweet he made in 2011

Maduawgu went full-throttle on the actress via his Instagram page while noting that the singer isn’t responsible for her current relationship status

The controversial actor equally submitted that even though Davido’s tweet was made years ago, there’s still an iota of truth to it

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has once again injected himself into social media drama as it concerns actress Iyabo Ojo and singer Davido.

The actress had allegedly called out Davido over a tweet he made about female movie stars as far back as 2011.

Uche Maduagwu lashes out at Iyabo Ojo for criticising Davido. Photo: @davido/@iyaboojofeespris/@uchemaduagwu

Maduagwu took to his Instagram page noting that the actress should stay mum on the matter, adding that Davido is not the reason she isn’t married at the moment.

According to Maduagwu, the actress needs prayers if she really did refer to Davido as a serial baby daddy.

Davido's old tweet remains true

In a different portion of his post, Maduagwu maintained that even if Davido’s post was made years ago, it still holds some level of truth.

He wrote:

"Firstly, that tweet back then and surprisingly, even now dey 100% correct, we can pretend majority of #Nollywood actresses make dem money from acting, but who is fooling who? Right now, this #movie industry is fast becoming the sophisticated version of ALLEN or Pekas."

Maduagwu equally claimed that only about 20% of actresses in Nollywood are able to afford luxury lifestyles with their hard-earned money.

See his full post below:

Uche Maduagwu slams actress Anita Joseph

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Maduagwu once again called out actress, Anita Joseph, on social media.

The actor called her out regarding her recent statement about her still having admirers because of her beauty, despite being married.

Maduagwu slammed Anita and her husband, McFish, and also compared the actress to her fellow married colleague, Adesua Etomi.

One social media user who reacted to his call-out post wrote:

“Uche Uche how many time do I tell you that Nigeria is not for you."

