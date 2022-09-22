Dammy Krane has reached out to popular blogger Tunde Ednut as part of his means of getting Davido to pay him

The singer shared a screenshot of the chat between him and Tunde Ednut, as the blogger told him he can’t win Davido online

Dammy Krane insisted he has God, his fans, and the Lagos state and federal government supporting him

Nigerian singer Dammy Krane has shared a screenshot of his chat with popular blogger Tunde Ednut, who is one of the close associates of music star Davido.

Dammy Krane, who has continuously called out the DMW label boss over an unpaid debt, insisted the singer must pay.

Dammy Krane says he has the support of his fans. Credit: @dammykrane_worldstar

Source: Instagram

Tunde Ednut in the chat advised Dammy Krane against calling out Davido as he can’t win online.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Just calm down, people will definitely come against you for David. You can’t win online and you go dey lose fans.”

Responding to Tunde Ednut, Dammy Krane said God, his fans, family and the government support him.

See the chat below:

Screenshot of Dammy Krane's post.

Source: Instagram

Dammy Krane continues to call out Davido, involves singer's family

Nigerian singer Dammy Krane made headlines days after he accused DMW label owner and colleague Davido of an unpaid debt.

In a post via his Instastory, Dammy Krane insisted that Davido must pay him his money while adding that the singer rises by ripping others.

Reacting to Davido’s uncle Ademola Adeleke’s victory at the poll in Osun state, Dammy Krane queried the singer if his family intends to oppress the masses and use government money for themselves.

Davido 'eats' bag of cash after Dammy Krane called him out over unpaid debts

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, appeared unbothered despite being called out by a fellow musician, Dammy Krane.

Dammy Krane had accused the DMW boss of unpaid debt after he co-wrote a song, and it trended on social media.

Taking to the same social media platform where he was called out, Twitter, Davido broke his silence.

Davido posted a photo of himself appearing to eat a bag of money, and he also accompanied the photo with a laughing emoji.

Source: Legit.ng