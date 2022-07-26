The beautiful and smart actress Caroline Uduak Danjuma (Hutchings) is the deputy governorship candidate of the African Action Congress party in Akwa-Ibom State

The Obong Unwana of Eket says she is in the race to lead the charge in the transformation of her beloved state

Caroline during a recent interview with Legit.ng, made bold convictions of her capacity educationally, emotionally and mentally to lead the charge of her party to victory

The 2023 general elections in Nigeria are set to witness a wave of young, courageous Nigerian women grab the bull of Nigerian politics by its horn.

One of those who have stepped forward to lead that charge is the popular actress turn politician Caroline Uduak Danjuma (Hutchings).

After days of courting Caroline, she finally spoke with Legit.ng's Oke-Hortons Nosa, about her recent declaration to run for the position of the deputy governor of Akwa-Ibom state on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC) political party.

During the interview, the movie star spoke about her motivation for going into politics and her mission for the people of Akwa-Ibom state.

The reality TV star also revealed why she was chosen by her running mate, Iboro Otu, to run together on the same ticket.

Emerging as the deputy governor for the AAC

The screen diva said she was found the most worthy candidate by her principal to be his running mate. After months of research on a lot of viable candidates, she came out best in every criterion. However, Caroline revealed that it took her time before she accepted to be Mr Iboro's proposal.

"I was introduced to the idea by the Governorship candidate who found me best as a partner in the race in terms of my ability to deliver and commitment to serve. I took time to consider the risks of playing politics in Nigeria and after consultation with close friends and family, I decided to join in the race and lead the charge in the transformation of Akwa Ibom state."

She continued:

"From the last Interview of Mr Iboro Otu on ABN Networks TV in Uyo, he said he had done months of research on a lot of viable candidates and I came out tops in every criterion. You would have to ask him more about this."

Why I am a great choice as a running mate

On the 21st of July 2022, the actress took to her Instagram page to re-introduce herself, where she revealed her educational background and qualifications. She also talked about her businesses, which range from construction, real estate, agriculture and finally Oil & Gas.

"I believe I'm quite intelligent looking at how much I have achieved in my life with regards to business and education, and when you compare me to the calibre of most leaders in Nigeria today, I think a lot of people would prefer to have someone like myself in a position of power than otherwise. I clearly don't intend to ruffle anyone’s shoulders.

"I’m an actress and I've been quite successful at it without having to state much details. I believe my ability to be successful in my line of business and other businesses I operate including oil and gas, real estate and my philanthropic works with my foundation Hopeville Foundation, all would add a lot to our campaign positively. If it were otherwise, I'm sure Mr. Iboro Otu wouldn't have picked me. "

The serial entrepreneur also explained what her party stands for. She said her ticket stands to deliver good governance and transparency to the people of Akwa-Ibom state.

Our intention is to provide an alternative kind of leadership to what we have today and focus on delivering good governance and transparency to the politics of the day.

On her party's strategy to win the upcoming election, she said they intend to engage the over 3 million non-voters in Akwa-Ibom.

She noted that during the last election, only 900,000 people voted in a state of 4 million eligible voters and with 2.1 million registered voters.

She promised that her party would change the face fate of elections in her home state.

Talking about strategy and numbers, in the last elections in Akwa Ibom state, less than 900,000 people voted in total in a state with 4 million eligible voters and 2.1 million registered voters, the strategy here is to get the over 3 million non-voters to engage and so far we are doing exceedingly well in that area. 2023 will be a game changer."

What I bring to the table In my partnership with Mr Iboro

Mr Iboro, during an interview with Premium Times, said he picked Caroline because he doesn't believe women should only request a percentage of governance; he said his party believes in equal rights for both men and women.

He also noted that the actress brings a lot to the table as a lover of education and an advocate for women. Ms Danjuma, in her own words, also explained what she brings to the table:

"Iboro Otu is my partner in the gubernatorial race. We have extensively discussed our strengths and I believe we compliment each other very well in terms of leadership strategy. The people of Akwa Ibom state and indeed Nigeria yearn for good governance and transparent leadership and this is what we both bring to the table, extensive experience in both areas.

"I also have an MSc in law and international diplomacy and as an actress I have huge followership across the country and continent, together with Mr. Iboro Otu’s unique understanding of the Akwa Ibom political terrain, we both will be able to navigate the murky waters of politics to victory. "

The Obong Uwana further enunciated that she brings an extensive network and connection to the local community in Akwa Ibom.

"I bring extensive networks, knowledge, relevant experience, open-mindedness and love to the people and community development to the people of Akwa Ibom".

AAC's grassroot representation In Akwa Ibom

The Nollywood star called for a fair judgment of her party, saying this is the party's first outing in her home state.

However, she noted that her running partner is not new on the Akwa Ibom political scene. Mr Iboro ran for the governorship in 2019 under the aegis of the ANRP.

"AAC is just getting into its first elections, so it would be unfair to say it hasn’t won any elections. Again saying we have no grassroot representation is grossly misleading. Remember, Mr. Iboro Otu ran for elections in 2019 and did very well."

Caroline also revealed that her party is working fastidiously and growing its image at all levels across the 4500 polling units in Akwa Ibom.

"Anyways, we are growing the party at all levels as we speak from wards to unit level across the over 4500 polling units in Akwa Ibom. We have our winning strategy and it is unfolding as it should."

The actress also confirmed that this was her first time in active politics, and has never been in any party before.

Being an entertainer in politics, could it be polarizing?

The RHOL star disagreed with the popular notion that entertainers in politics could be polarising.

She said it was time for entertainers to lead the world, citing other international entertainers in politics.

"Would it have been non-polarizing if I were a doctor or an engineer? Well, maybe this is the time for entertainers to lead the world. The president of Ukraine is one, Arnold Schwarzeneggar is one, Donald Trump is one, and the young man from Uganda Bobi Wine is one to mention a few. I don’t believe entertainment is polarizing, it is only that you care about experiencing it for the first time, unlike doctors and engineers who have been in politics for a long time.

" I am very qualified educationally, emotionally and otherwise for this role and I'm mentally ready to lead the charge from the front."

Caroline talks about her Nigerianness, luxurious lifestyle and colourful personality

The reality TV who is born to a Scottish father and a Nigerian mother talks about being born into luxury and wealth.

Caroline also spoke about her connection to the grassroots, and how well she understands the pains and cries of the Akwa Ibom people.

"I have schooled in Nigeria from primary up to university level. If a luxury lifestyle means attending the University of Calabar for a first degree, then I probably am luxurious. I have seen strikes in schools and disruption in education and having attended primary and secondary schools in Nigeria, I know what it means to be Nigerian. I am the Obong Unwana of Eket, one does not have a chieftaincy title when one isn't known or on the ground.

"I’m a grassrooter and a grounded Akwa Ibom indigene. I’m also proud of my Scottish heritage, it adds more colour to my personality but I don't think it takes away in any sense or degree of my Nigerianness or experience living as one. We all strive to do and be better and this is what I am trying to do with my life for myself and my children.

"This time, I want to do the same for the people of Akwa Ibom. I know the pains of my people and the pains of Nigerians, I am one."

My mission for Akwa-Ibom women and children

Ms Danjuma, during the interview, took time to explain her mission for the Akwa-Ibom women and children. She said:

"I, together with Mr. Iboro Otu, have designed special interventions and policy thrusts we hope to push to support women and children primarily in the areas of access to education, healthcare, Agriculture, MSME’s support and the creative and cultural industries. We all know an educated and empowered woman leads to a better home and society.

"As a deputy governor, working together with the ministry of women affairs especially, I would drive radical women empowerment programmes and also would see that a larger number of capable women are in cabinet positions in the state executive and several other appointment slots. I will ensure SDGs are followed in ensuring effective representation and leadership opportunities for our great women."

How does Caroline intend to deal with public political scrutiny

The fashion icon has said she's not new to public scrutiny. While noting that she is a human being who has tried her best to live well and doesn't have an ugly past to hide.

"I don’t have an ugly past. I am a human being who has tried her best to live well. Unfortunately, it seems you see my acting as a flaw, I can’t help you there. I believe the majority of Nigerians and indeed Akwa Ibomites see this differently. "

"As a public servant, I will welcome scrutiny, even as an actress I'm already under intense scrutiny like you are doing now. Our government is selling transparency and good governance as a major point, as such, I look forward to leading a very transparent and effective government."

Deputy Governors' role is minimal in government

The outspoken actress doesn't seem to hold the "spare tyre" sentiment of her colleague, Tonto Dikeh who is also running for the Deputy Governorship position in Rivers State on the platform of the ADC when asked if she feels the same about her position she replied saying:

"I have not heard her say that so I wont speak on something I haven't heard. In any case, I'm a deputy governor and my role is what the constitution says it is."

On the final note, we asked Caroline why she didn't decide to run for the governorship position itself, her response was she was just starting out and still has decades of political life ahead of her

"You have to crawl first before you walk and then run. I am presently crawling, there is still a lot to learn as I'm only beginning in politics. There are decades long political life in front of me. Ce cera cera."

