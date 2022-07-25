Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, has ruled out the possibility of him withdrawing from the race

The former governor of Anambra state said he is in the presidential race to win and become Nigeria's number one citizen in 2023

Obi also expressed confidence that he has all it takes to defeat Atiku, Tinubu and other contenders in the race

Contrary to claims in certain quarters, Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, says he is not considering supporting Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s bid to become president in 2023.

In a live interview on Channels TV on Monday, July 25, said he is in the presidential race to win it.

Peter Obi says he is not considering supporting the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Asked about the possibility of him working with Atiku, the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), if the chance arose, he said he was in the contest to win, adding that he had all it took to win.

“Nobody goes into a match thinking of what will happen, everybody is going there to win. I am going into this contest win, I am going into this contest to be the president of Nigeria.

“I think I have all it takes to win,” the LP’s flagbearer declared.

Atiku and Obi used to be a member of the PDP. The duo contested the 2019 presidential election on the party's platform as presidential and vice-presidential candidates respectively.

Peter Obi: Labour Party presidential candidate cautions supporters again

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party asked his supporters to allow him to respond to any candidate who speaks about him.

In a tweet on Monday, July 25, Obi asked his supporters to concentrate on promoting their vision of making Nigeria a better country.

“I most sincerely appreciate all my supporters and those of LP. I love you all.

“I wish to appeal to you to allow me to personally respond to any candidate that makes comments about me while you concentrate on issues to promote our cause of moving our dear Nigeria from consumption to production, create jobs, and generally evolve a better Nigeria," he said.

Peter Obi tells Buhari to take charge of negotiations with ASUU

In another report, Obi has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sit and dialogue with the striking lecturers under the platform of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to end the nearly six-month strike.

The former Anambra governor said if the president could sit with party leaders over primary election, he should also sit with the aggrieved lecturers to end the strike.

