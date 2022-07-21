Nigerian socialite and ex-actress, Carolyn Hutchings, recently took to social media to reintroduce herself to fans

She spoke about her royal roots in Scotland and how her grandparents were knighted by the Queen of England

Carol went ahead to list her many achievements as her fans took to social media to shower her with praises

Popular Nigerian ex-actress and reality show star, Carolyn Hutchings, recently took to social media to blow her own trumpet as she reintroduced herself to fans.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the socialite posted a lengthy note where she shared details on her Scottish background, her ties to royalty, her many businesses and more.

According to Carol, she was born in Scotland on June 26, 1987, and is the granddaughter of Lord Hutchings of Scotland and Dr. Paddy Davies who were both knighted by the Queen of England.

Carolyn Hutchings shares her Scottish royal roots with fans. Photos: @carolynahutchings, @theroyalfamily

Not stopping there, she claimed to also be the great granddaughter of HRM Edidem William Esiet Ekwere, a paramount ruler of Eket kingdom and also the great granddaughter of the first ordained Archbishop of Methodist church of Nigeria, Archbishop F.U. Ekanem.

The note also explained how Carol is the owner of a construction company, an oil and gas company, a foundation for women and kids among other things.

The ex-actress noted that she has a Master’s degree in Business Administration among other educational qualifications.

See her post below:

Internet users react to Carolyn’s biography

Not long after the socialite shared her credentials on social media, a number of celebs and fans took to her comment section. Read some of their reactions below:

Empress_uche:

“Now I understand why they are so jealous, the Queen.”

Rosenawa99:

“I've never made soo much noise reading someone biography. I kept saying: Huh? What? Shut uuup! You don't say! No wonder!”

H.e.r_excellency:

“Not just biography, but a rich biography. Them no reach wealth is in born.”

Ochemzy__official:

“Only one person chai ma'am I'm really inspired please can you grace me with your mentorship.”

Celynbasi:

“This one no be to speak Yoruba language.”

Mz__seunfunmi:

“It’s plenty Biography that speaks for itself. You are doing well❤️.”

Lady__m__empire:

“All I hear is Royalty, you were born to rule and rule you shall❤️.”

Carolyn Hutchings unveiled as Akwa Ibom deputy governorship candidate

Carolyn Hutchings recently announced her plan to join politics, just like a number of other celebrities in the country.

On July 18, 2022, Carolyn took to her official Instagram account to reveal that she will be running for the deputy governorship position in Akwa Ibom state.

The reality show star posted a campaign flier that revealed that she will be running for the position under the African Action Congress (AAC) party.

