A viral video showed a woman sharing a harsh and unexpected reaction to Iyabo Ojo’s film The Return of Arinzo

She expressed strong disappointment, claiming the movie wasn’t worth her time or money

The clip has since sparked debate online, as she further compared the actress to her colleagues

A new video has gone viral online after a woman shared her blunt reaction to Iyabo Ojo’s latest cinema project, The Return of Arinzo.

In the clip, the woman expressed deep disappointment with the film, saying she felt she had wasted her money and time.

The Return of Arinzo trends as unexpected review leaves fans divided. Credit: @iybaoojofespris

Source: Instagram

She narrated how she and her sister prepared excitedly for the outing, even doing her makeup with high expectations, only to leave the cinema early.

“I rate this movie 2 out of 10. I feel like I wasted my time, my money, everything. I did not enjoy that movie,” she said, visibly upset.

According to her account, the film began at 4 p.m., but by 5 p.m. she insisted they leave because she found the storyline “rubbish” and the acting “trash.”

She emphasised that the movie was “not cinema worthy” and warned others to “watch at your own risk.”

Her frustration was so strong that she admitted she couldn’t sleep before recording the video, adding: “The anger in me could not even allow me to sleep.”

The woman further compared Iyabo Ojo’s work to that of her colleagues, praising Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham for consistently delivering quality films.

“Let’s give Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham their flowers for always making good movies,” she said.

Despite giving the film a low rating, she acknowledged the effort put into producing it, awarding a mere “2 per cent” for the attempt.

Watch her speak below:

Fans share their take on Iyabo Ojo’s movie

The viral clip has sparked conversations online, with many viewers debating the quality of The Return of Arinzo.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

temi441 said:

"This are Lizzy's girls God will shame your hand work."

mercy.attah.5855 sid:

"When you find it difficult to express yourself how will you be able to understand the movie.. auntie rest 😑."

adenike_0706

"U don deliver,go and collect ur 5k ... we understand... but why did u repost this nonsense na."

toyin2657 said:

"You are taking about someone mother like this and you think God will sit down looking at you in good eye, lol 😂 you must soffer it I swear to God."

female_king__ said:

"I’m not even trying to talk down on iyabo ojo movie o, buh she’s not the first or second even third giving this kind of review. Review like this full TikTok , allow her air her opinion! She paid to watch the movie."

redbutterfly_1 said:

"Give review of the movie, you can't, you are here telling us the storyline is not good, okay let's agree with you that the storyline is not good,tell us why?what makes a good movie?"

cute_dalu_ said:

"I just knew they will definitely talk down on her efforts omooooo it's well oh."

gifted_hands_designs said:

"The movie is a masterpiece, must watch. I think you watched a different movie. The return of Arinzo is a banger."

Iyabo Ojo’s The Return of Arinzo trend grows after surprising audience reaction. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Why Iyabo Ojo appreciated Toyin Abraham

Legit.ng previously reported that Iyabo Ojo sent a heartfelt message to Toyin Abraham after she publicly supported her movie The Return of Arinzo.

Toyin shared a flyer of the film on Instagram and urged fans to watch it in cinemas, which later caught Iyabo’s attention.

Iyabo responded by thanking Toyin and calling her her “darling sister” in the comment section, showing appreciation for the support.

Source: Legit.ng