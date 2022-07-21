The presidential candidate for the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has said that the incessant collapse of the national grid is not only a benchmark for governance failure but a compelling catalyst for a leadership change.

In a tweet signed personally by the LP's 2023 presidential candidate admitted that the collapse of the national grid for the sixth time in the seven months of 2022 is alarming.

He also decried the fact that many Nigerians have been left grope around in darkness without electricity.

Away from electricity challenge to proposed strike action by bakers

Also speaking on the planned strike action by bakers across the country and expected scarcity of bread, Obi said this is indicative of the high-stress level in both the productive realm of our economy and quality of life.

His words:

"Moreover, in a nation where many go the bed hungry, and national bakers going on strike is indicative of the high-stress level in both the productive realm of our economy and quality of life.

"Also, for bread, one of the basic and affordable daily sustenance of the average Nigerian to become unavailable translates to a national crisis."

The renowned economist and businessman further called on the Nigerian government to live up to its statutory responsibilities to avert socio-economic incidents that induce extreme shock and stress on the people.

