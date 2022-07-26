Peter Obi, presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party has responded to Atiku Abubakar's comment

Obi in a recent interview noted that he is hopeful of another miracle in the forthcoming general elections

The former governor of Anambra state, in his quest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, has continued his consultations with former leaders and serving governors as well as notable personalities in the country

The Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi has reacted to the comment made by the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Premium Times report.

Legit.ng had earlier reported how Atiku, in a recent interview tackled Obi's presidential ambition.

Peter Obi says he is hopeful of a miracle in the 2023 election. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abvubakar

Source: Facebook

According to the PDP chieftain, it would take a miracle for Obi to win the 2023 presidential election.

He also maintained the Labour Party only have support on social media and lack the required structure at the grassroots to win the forthcoming general election.

Obi replies Atiku

Series of miracles

Reacting to Atiku’s comment in an interview on Channels TV on Monday, July 25, Obi said his political journey has been a series of miracles which enabled him to overcome many hurdles.

Obi said he is looking forward to the next miracle that will make him president of the country in 2023.

“Miracle is the root of our faith,” was Obi’s response when he was asked to react to the comments by Atiku.

“…So, I am looking forward to the next miracle,”

Obi speaks on why he didn't tell Atiku he was leaving PDP

Obi also confirmed that he told no one of his decision to leave the PDP.

He said he did so because he did not want anyone to talk him out of it and he left with his interest and the interest of Nigerians at heart.

“Atiku remains my respected brother. I didn’t tell other respected people including my family because I didn’t want people to talk me out of it.”

“I did it in the best interest of my future and the future of Nigerians.”

