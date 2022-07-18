APC's presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, mourns the passing of the woman leader, Kemi Nelson who died at the age of 66 on Sunday, July 17

In a statement he personally signed, Tinubu expressed deep sadness over the death of the former southwest women leader

Shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of the activist and prominent politician, the national leader of the ruling party says he has lost a close associate

The presidential flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed sadness over the passing of Mrs. Kemi Nelson, a chieftain of the party in Lagos state.

Chief Nelson reportedly died after a brief illness on Sunday, July 17, at the age of 66.

Describing Yeye as a good woman in a statement he personally signed and sighted by Legit.ng, Tinubu expressed sadness, noting he has lost a close associate.

Tinubu sad over the death of APC woman leader, Kemi Nelson Photo credit: @Mr_JAGs

The presidential hopeful opined thus:

"Goodnight Yeye.

"I was shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of activist, prominent politician and one of my closest associates, Yeye Chief (Mrs.) Kemi Nelson.

"A nationalist and grassroots mobilizer, Mrs. Nelson ranked highly within our progressive front. She was relentless, she was dedicated and she worked assiduously for the creation of the Nigeria of our dreams. She could well have achieved and sustained personal success as a private citizen concerning herself solely with the welfare of her family. Instead, she was passionately committed herself to politics as a vehicle for her to contribute to the common good.

"Throughout the course of her life, Mrs. Nelson did much for the development of Lagos, the cause of progressivism and the progress of Nigeria. As Commissioner she began the Skills Acquisition and Empowerment Centres in various Local Government Areas across Lagos which, to this day, continue to empower disadvantaged women, men and youths in the State.

"We shall never forget Yeye Nelson. For her past sacrifice for Lagos and indeed Nigeria; she will be remembered. For her commitment to the womenfolk and the downtrodden she will be celebrated.

"I will always remember Yeye for her loyalty, sense of duty, abiding compassion for humanity and for always being there for us and our progressive cause.

"I commiserate with her family particularly her doting husband and children. I mourn with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and our APC family. I commiserate with her numerous associates across the country including First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari.

"We have all lost an illustrious woman. May we all have the strength to live with this passing. I pray that God Almighty grant her eternal rest. Good night Yeye Kemi Nelson. Good night Yeye of the Universe."

APC chieftains confirm Kemi Nelson's death, mourns party's women leader

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Gboyega Akosile, the spokesman of Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a tweet, announced the death of Nelson.

APC spokesman in Lagos, Mr. Seye Oladejo, also confirmed her death in a telephone interview describing it as tragic.

The deceased, aged 66, was an ally of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng