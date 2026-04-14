The Nigerian Police Force has officially withdrawn its counter-affidavit to Blord’s bail application, a move that effectively clears the path for his release

Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore confirmed the development, saying that all parties involved are now seeking an amicable solution

It appears the legal teams for both sides, including the counsel representing VDM, are now working toward a common goal to end the dispute

There appears to be a possible breakthrough in the legal troubles facing cryptocurrency businessman BLORD, following a new development that could pave the way for his release from detention.

Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore disclosed on Tuesday, April 14, that the Nigerian police have withdrawn their counter-affidavit opposing BLORD’s bail application.

The Nigerian Police Force withdraws its counter-affidavit to Blord’s bail application. Photos: Blord.

Source: Instagram

BLORD has been remanded at Kuje prison for more than 12 days after being arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja on charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and alleged unauthorised use of social media critic VDM's image.

Speaking with journalists, Sowore expressed optimism that the withdrawal of the counter-affidavit would make the bail application unopposed, potentially speeding up BLORD’s release.

According to him, parties involved in the case are already working toward a resolution.

“The lawyer of VDM is also my lawyer and he is here. When we leave this place we are going straight to Federal High Court to work for his bail date. The bail application has been filed already, the police filed a counter and it has now been withdrawn. If we move for his bail, it will be unopposed and we can end all of these. We have all agreed that this is going to end,” Sowore said.

BLORD’s legal troubles began after he was arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja earlier this month.

The charges include criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and the alleged use of VDM’s image without consent.

Following the arraignment, the court ordered his remand at Kuje prison pending the determination of his bail application.

His lawyer subsequently filed a bail application on Monday, April 13, setting the stage for legal arguments over whether he should remain in custody.

With the police now reportedly withdrawing their opposition, the legal path toward bail appears clearer.

Watch Sowore's interview here:

Reactions trail Sowore's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@jelua23 stated:

"I thought VDM is against people using corrupt police to send people to prison, he’s doing the same thing right now, just like he did when he imported fake iPhone . Why does he always do what he claimed to be bad. Just like he did with Wummi , collected money to oppress her."

@eddyunlimited stated:

"VDM has lost his lawyer, he can't even maintain a simple relationship but he will be bragging about being the most influential person in Nigeria"

@Ademola651 noted:

"I don’t know who is changing mouth between vdm and him, he retrieved his statement by correcting his self mistake if he actually did by alleged saying vdm meet with IGP instead of him saying Sahara meet with IGP he has already came out to address it now for any further discussion among them."

BLORD has been remanded at Kuje prison for more than 12 days after being arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja. Photo: Blord.

Source: Facebook

VDM gives condition to forgive Blord

Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM mentioned the condition under which he is willing to forgive businessman Linus Williams Ifejirika and discontinue the ongoing legal case that led to his remand in Kuje prison.

The development comes after the Federal High Court ordered BLord’s remand at the Kuje Correctional Centre over allegations of impersonation and related charges filed by the activist.

Source: Legit.ng