There's been no other time in the history of Nigeria where more celebrities have decided to partake in active politics than in the 2023 elections

They've always been involved in the past, however, it's mostly either being named as special advisers or partaking in campaigns and the electioneering process

However, this time things are different as they have decided to take the lead roles, be it as deputy governors, House of Rep members or honourables in the state assemblies

The call and push for youth inclusion in Nigeria's politics are currently being carried squarely on the shoulders of some of Nollywood's foremost practitioners.

For anyone who has a keen interest in Nigerian politics, there's no doubt that a serious shift from the old ways where only full-time politicians, ex-military generals and businessmen participate in the country's politics.

Nigerian celebrities who are running-mates for politicians across different parties Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele/@Tontolet/@chief_femibranch/@carolynhutchings

Source: Instagram

Over the last few months, a plethora of celebrities have been seen throwing their hats into the ring, the new obvious strategy noticed is the use of these celebrities as running mates to politicians.

Legit.ng in this piece has decided to highlight and analyse the 4 Nollywood actors who have been announced by some of the most popular political parties in the country as their deputy governorship candidates.

1. Funke Akindele, Lagos PDP Deputy Governorship candidate:

The A-list thespian, Funke Akindele was announced 7-days ago by the national opposition party, the People's Democratic Party (PDP), as its deputy governorship candidate for the Lagos state gubernatorial election come 2023.

Funke will be in the running on the single ticket along with her principal, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as "Jandor".

The 'Jenifa' actress during an appearance on Channels TV, confirmed her position and also revealed that she has suspended her acting career to focus on her political ambition.

2. Tonto Dikeh, Rivers State ADC:

Tonto Charity Dikeh is an ace Nigerian actress, businesswoman and humanitarian. She hails from Obio-Akpor, a local government area in Rivers State.

Tonto was announced by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the running mate of Tonte Ibraye the gubernatorial candidate of the party.

Different reactions trailed the actress as the Deputy governorship candidate of the ADC.

But one thing that can't be denied about the movie star is that she has the popularity needed. She and her principal will battle for Rivers state's highest political office along with Siminialayi Fubara and Tonye Cole, who are aspirants of the PDP and APC respectively.

3. Carolyn Uduak Danjuma, Akwa Ibom State AAC:

Akwa-Ibom state screen diva Carolyn Uduak Danjuma (Hutchings) is the latest of the Nollywood cast to take the Nigerian political scene by storm.

The reality TV star page last night, Monday, July 18, that she is the running-mate of the African Action Congress (AAC) party in Akwa-Ibom state for the governorship position.

The ex-actress will be in the running along with her principal, Mr Iboro Otu. The national leader and Presidential candidate of the AAC is the popular political activist Omoyele Sowore.

4. Femi Branch, Ogun State NRM:

Ogun State-born veteran actor, Bashoroun Femi Branch joins the growing list of Nollywood stars throwing their hats into the ring.

The thespian announced a couple of days ago on his Instagram page with an official press release that he was the running mate for the National Rescue Movement Party for the Ogun state gubernatorial elections for 2023.

The chief will contest on the same ticket along with Dr. Tofunmi Ogunronbi.

Tonto Dikeh talks about becoming deputy governor of Rivers State

Legit.ng recalls that after the popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh had been announced as the African Democratic Congress deputy governorship candidate, she spoke with Channels TV saying she has never failed to deliver as a leader.

During the interview with Seun Okinbaloye, Tonto disclosed that she knows she has failed in some parts of her life but she has never failed as a leader.

The controversial figure further said a quick look through her life is a testament to being ready to become the deputy governor of Rivers state.

