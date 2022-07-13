Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate paid a courtesy visit to the leadership of the Assemblies of God Church in Ebonyi state

The former governor of Anambra state attended the annual Peniel program of the ministry ongoing in the southeast state

At the event, Obi received intense prayers from the pastors of the Assemblies Of God Church attending the programme

Okpoto - Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Tuesday, July 13 visited the Assemblies of God headquarters, Okpoto, Ebonyi state.

Obi had moved to the state after a radio interview in neighbouring Enugu as part of his message of 'consumption to production'.

Peter Obi exchanging pleasantries with Assemblies of God pastors. Photo credit: @blossommartins

Source: Twitter

Speaking at the religious event, Obi encouraged the church to get involved in politics.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I have said in the past that people should not go to the church or a place of worship to discuss about politics.

“But I'll also say to the church, do not walk away from politics. The church walking away from politics is part of why we are suffering. The church members live in a nation. Part of the people suffering in Nigeria today are Assemblies of God Members. The church can't continue to keep quiet.

“The church does not have a place where their members buy food cheaper. So the church can't keep quiet. We have kept quiet enough. We cannot allow the situation we find ourselves in Nigeria today where lunatics have taken over the asylum. Nigeria cannot continue the way it is going today.

“Do not vote for me because I am an Igbo man. Do not vote for anybody because he is from the west. Do not vote for anybody because he is from the north. This is the time to vote a human being who has conscience and trust.”

2023: Young Girl donates her savings to Peter Obi's campaign

Recall that a young Nigerian girl, Covenant Onyebuchi on Tuesday, July 12 donated her savings to Obi ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Obi who was in Enugu for a live interview on a radio station was accosted by the girl while he was about departing.

The video of the girl presenting the money to Obi has gone viral on social media.

Female journalist resigns from STV to support Peter Obi

Similarly, a female journalist, Favour Bassey Otu recently resigned from her job at Silverbird Television, Abuja to throw her full weight behind Obi ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Otu explained her decision was based on the fact that her job wouldn’t allow her to expressly and publicly show solidarity with her preferred presidential candidate.

She also stated that she hopes to get a job in other broadcast stations after the elections or go into private business.

Source: Legit.ng