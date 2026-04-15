Sekinat Adelakun, the wife of Fuji music star, has announced her intention to contest for the House of Representatives seat in Oyo State

The Fuji star’s wife will be contesting under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

She has pledged to use her position to amplify the voices of the girl-child and women, promising a leadership style built on integrity and humanitarian service

Sekinat Akande, the wife of Fuji musician Abass Akande Obesere, has declared her intention to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives in Oyo State.

She announced her ambition to represent Ibadan North East/South East Federal Constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress during a gathering held at St. Cyprian Primary School in Ibadan.

Obesere’s wife announces her intention to contest for the House of Representatives seat in Oyo State. Photos: Obesere.

Source: Instagram

Speaking at the event, the music star's wife explained that her decision to join the race was driven by her passion for service and desire to represent the interests of the people.

According to her, she has always been close to grassroots communities and wants to amplify their voices at the national level.

“I am a people-oriented person. I love to be with people, to represent them, and to speak on their behalf. That is the motivation behind this ambition,” she said.

She also promised to promote inclusive governance, gender balance, and integrity if elected to the National Assembly.

Adelakun further assured supporters that her humanitarian activities would continue even as she pursues public office.

She noted that women and the girl-child would remain central to her agenda.

“I am a natural giver. Even before deciding to contest, I have always supported people. My care for women and the girl-child will continue because they remain a priority,” she added.

Reacting to the declaration, Oyo State APC Women Leader Felicia Opatunde described Adelakun’s ambition as a positive step for women’s participation in politics.

She noted that increased female representation would strengthen democracy and improve governance.

“For a long time, women have been marginalised. More women coming out to contest is encouraging and good for our democracy,” Opatunde said.

She also urged eligible voters to register and participate in the electoral process, while calling on women across the state to mobilise support.

Legit.ng recalls that Obesere was recently attacked at an event in Ondo state.

Recalling the incident, the singer detailed how he lost a staggering ₦95 million in cash and valuables during the violent encounter.

According to Obesere, the ordeal began shortly after he finished performing at a burial ceremony.

Obesere was recently attacked at an event. Photos: Obesere.

Source: Instagram

Obesere involved in motor accident

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abass Akande Obesere trended online after reports of him being involved in a ghastly car accident.

In a post shared online, the singer's 2020 Toyota SUV was seen to have incurred significant damage.

However, according to reports, Obesere came out of the accident unhurt, and he has put out a post on his social media page acknowledging he was recently in a car accident.

Source: Legit.ng