Popular actress Tonto Dikeh has revealed her intention to run for office as the deputy governor of Rivers state

The controversial figure extended her appreciation to the candidate running for governor for picking her as his running mate

Fans of the actress have flooded her page with unwavering support and words of admiration as they take on the surprise

Popular controversial actress Tonto Dikeh has taken her activism to a higher point by running for one of the highest posts in Rivers state.

The mum of one shared a campaign poster on her Instagram page and expressed gratitude to the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for picking her as his running mate.

Tonto Dikeh wants to be deputy governor of Rivers state Photo credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto also shared the goals their administration seeks to achieve if they get voted into office and called on people to get their Permanent Voter's Card (PVC) to join their movement.

"I thank Mr. Tonte Ibraye(@tonteibraye), the Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Rivers State for nominating me as his running mate.

"We are looking forward to investing massively in social protection, creating a social value system for young people, increased women inclusion in our governance system, supporting small businesses and strengthening our traditional institutions to be active players in the drive to bring sustainable development to the good people of Rivers State."

See the post below:

Mixed reactions to Tonto Dikeh's post

nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"AHn AHn❤️"

sixtus8828:

"Are you serious wow you have added politics in your profile that's good congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #tontolet"

officialjowey:

"Make Wike catch you hand go touch you."

porsh_kelly:

"I am a proud Rivers state/ ikwerrian. I don’t care what party I belong to, I stand with you my king."

princess_sleek:

"Go Girl. The sky is your starting point."

blecoblinking:

"Waooooh this is huge congratulations king."

chimamba:

"I don’t know why this is so funny to me."

hafeezyks:

"Na this party I go vote for, Tonte all the way, PDP go collect woto woto."

iamlilcassie:

"Them dey jealous u they won't comment Congratulations King aka 'if u do u collect'."

Ka3na returns to Nigeria to join presidential race

Big Brother Naija 2020 ex-housemate Ka3na aka Boss Lady took to social media to reveal her intention to join the presidential race.

The mum of one who relocated to the UK with her daughter came back to the country and made her ambition known on her Instagram page.

The reality star also shared a poster as she seems to be contesting under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng