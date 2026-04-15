The general overseer of Omega Power Ministry, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, shared a post about his adopted son's wife

The popular cleric had gifted a Lexus to the woman and her husband shortly after their wedding at OPM

However, he disclosed the reason the woman turned down his offer to employ a driver to take them around

The founder of Omega Power Ministry shared an update concerning the wife of his adopted son.

The update came after the couple received a luxury car from him following their marriage ceremony held at the church.

Mrs Elijah Aboy Chibuzor shares reason for rejecting driver. Photo credit: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere.

Source: TikTok

OPM woman rejects driver

The apostle used the post to explain why the woman declined a particular arrangement he had suggested for their convenience.

Identified as @Chibuzor Gift Chinyere on Facebook, the apostle said he had presented a Lexus to the woman and her husband not long after their wedding at OPM.

Along with the car, he had also arranged for a driver to assist the duo with transportation.

The offer was intended to ensure they could move around without difficulty.

However, the wife chose not to accept the driver, stating that she was capable of driving herself and did not require someone else to handle the vehicle for them.

As a result, the apostle handed over full control of the car to the couple. She then took charge and drove away with her husband.

He also mentioned that the necessary documentation for the Lexus had been completed.

The documents were made out in the name Elijah Chibuzor, who was also referred to as Aboy.

After receiving everything, the apostle transferred all the materials to the husband and wife.

Apostle Chibuzor says Aboy's wife rejected driver. Photo credit: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere.

Source: Facebook

The woman, addressed as Mrs Elijah Chibuzor, took possession of the keys and papers.

She expressed confidence in her ability to be in control of the vehicle, which led to the withdrawal of the employment plan for a driver.

The couple then departed from the church premises in the Lexus with her at the wheel.

"Road Safety just delivered the LEXUS plate number and car papers of ( Aboy ) Elijah CHIBUZOR today 14 April 2026. I employed a driver to be driving both of them, but Mrs Elijah CHIBUZOR rejected and said she knows how to drive. So have handed over everything the husband and wife and she has driven off," the post's caption read.

Reactions as OPM pastor gifts couple car

Nigerians have been reacting after the couple were given a new car.

Good luck said:

"We should be ready for the season 2 soon. Aboy, abi nor bi him name? Start chopping now as fast as you can."

Tony Brown said:

"See as aboy the laugh like fish head very soon the real aboy family go show waaaahhh."

Gabby Legacy said:

"Why is the woman (wife) the happiest here? I just hope all these shows aren't advantageous. There is definitely a part two of this movie waiting."

Happiness said:

"The boy does not even know what's happening on around him. Chai poor boy."

Delegend wrote:

"I love apostle Chibuzo he is always doing well among all the pastors in Nigeria."

See the post below:

OPM woman cruises car with autistic husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video captured newlywed couple Mr and Mrs Aboy cruising in their new Lexus days after their viral wedding ceremony.

The general overseer of the Omega Power Ministry had given the couple a Lexus and other gifts after their wedding.

Source: Legit.ng