Angela Okorie attacks colleague Ruth Kadiri for linking AI to Holy Spirit

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie ignited reactions online as she attacked her colleague Ruth Kadiri

This was after the filmmaker shared her insights on the Holy Spirit and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The mum of one took to the comments to hotly oppose the controversial view

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie took a fierce swipe at her colleague Ruth Kadiri, following the latter’s recent remarks online.

Legit.ng earlier reported that filmmaker Ruth Kadiri shared her discovery about the Holy Spirit and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Actress Angela Okorie sends message to colleague Ruth Kadiri. Credit: @realangelaokorie, @ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

In a video she shared on her Instagram page on Monday, April 15, 2026, Kadiri claimed God told her the Holy Spirit is the "first AI" as she warned about the devil's move to control the world.

The Nollywood actress, who made headlines after sharing why she kept her husband away from social media, expressed concerns about some Christians who now rely on AI to solve their personal problems instead of turning to the Holy Spirit for assistance.

"A lot of Christians are starting to take their problems to AI, solve this for me, sort this for me, and they are starting to forget that it was first invented by God for his children to meet all of our emotional needs. If Christians are not careful, we will end up assuming that these apps will solve our problems, but we wake up years later and realise we don't feel fulfilled," she said.

"We are starting to neglect the power God gave us as Christians, our helper, which is the Holy Spirit," she advised.

Kadiri also noted how the devil is fighting hard to control the world by creating replicas of God's creation.

Following her remarks, it seemed her colleague Angela Okorie refused to see things from her perspective and took to the comments to criticise it.

The tall diva wrote:

“Na wa o, which holyspirit go and sit down and shu rrup ur mouth, this nonsense has to stop.”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Angela and Ruth's saga

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

stunninglukmakeover said:

"Angela, don start🙄."

wendy_adamma said:

"This Angela is such an industry troublemaker 😂😂😂."

sheis_favouredd

"A lot of people lack understanding sha🤷‍♀️."

amiesloveforfood said:

"Do people even listen to understand before commenting?"

seyi_fabz

"Even if you disagree with her, you don't have to insult or be razz about it...."

mummy__gucci said:

"@realangelaokorie is a LEO ♌️ just like me we’re very direct and we don’t pretend🤣🤣🤣."

rae_nath said:

"Nollywood actresses never talk wetin dem do Angela Okorie. What is the problem gan gan, Angela?!??? Shuuu!🤦🏾‍♀️"

rainnie_sunstar said:

"But she didn't say Holy Spirit is AI, abi na me no listen well? Haaaaaaaaa comprehension."

southsidegoddess__ said:

"Humans obviously don’t listen to understand before they respond and it’s just clear."

Angela Okorie criticizes Ruth Kadiri for comparing AI to the Holy Spirit. Credit: @realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

Blessing CEO denies forging medical reports

Legit.ng previously reported that Blessing denied allegations that she forged medical documents to support her cancer claim.

She made the statement after a woman, Miss Deborah Mbara, accused her of editing her medical report, with the family demanding an explanation and threatening legal action.

During a live session with Daddy Freeze, Blessing CEO insisted that anyone making allegations should provide proof and stated that she was ready to face the matter in court.

Source: Legit.ng