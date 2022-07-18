Caroline Danjuma, the Nigerian actress, has been unveiled as the running mate of Iboro Otu, the governorship candidate of the AAC in Akwa Ibom state

The party said Danjuma was picked as running mate based on her leadership ability and commitment towards the betterment of Akwa Ibom

The reality star also confirmed the news, saying now is the time to serve the people of Akwa Ibom and Nigeria at large

Uyo - The African Action Congress (AAC), Akwa Ibom state chapter, has unveiled Mrs. Caroline Danjuma as the running mate of its governorship candidate, Mr Iboro Otu, in the 2023 general elections.

The party disclosed this on Monday, July 18 in statement made available to reporters and jointly signed by the state chairman and secretary, Mr. Utip Etiebet and Mr. Gabriel Ekpo respectively.

Caroline Danjuma is a Nollywood actress, reality star and businesswoman. Photo credit: carolynahutchings

Source: Instagram

The actress also confirmed the statement via her Instagram page.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The party said Danjuma was chosen based on her exemplary life, love for humanity, leadership ability and commitment towards the betterment of Akwa Ibom communities especially and Nigeria in general.

Part of the statement read:

“We write to inform members of our great party, Akwa Ibom state citizens and fellow Nigerians of our party’s deputy governorship candidate for the 2023 elections in Akwa Ibom state in the person of Chief Mrs. Caroline Uduak Danjuma.

“Chief Mrs. Caroline, the Obong Uwana of Eket, is an international businesswoman, award-winning actress and philanthropist.

“She is from the family of the former paramount ruler of Eket, His Royal Majesty, Edidem William Esiet Ekwere.

“She is a lover of education with two masters degrees - an MBA and a Masters in International Law and Diplomacy (MILD) - among a host of other international and national educational qualifications.”

The party noted that her passion for humanity led to her founding, the Hopeville Foundation, an organisation she has utilised to impact and change lives over the years.

It added:

“Chief Mrs Caroline is a hardworking mother of three who is passionate about education for all children and youths especially women, she’s a supporter and campaigner for women equality, and an advocate for community development through youth and women enterprise.

“Our choice was made in recognition of her exemplary life, love for humanity, leadership ability and commitment towards the betterment of Akwa Ibom communities especially and Nigeria in general.

“She brings to the table her experience in rallying global and national attention towards developmental, social and political issues, and by God’s special grace, she will be instrumental to our great success at the pools.

“Our mandate, come 2023, is on delivering our comprehensive people and community development manifesto titled 'The Lazarus project.'”

Funke Akindele emerges PDP deputy guber candidate in Lagos

Recall that another Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, on Tuesday, July 12, was unveiled as the running mate of the Lagos governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Olajide Adediran.

Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, disclosed that Funke is from Ikorodu and Lagos East Senatorial District and has the overwhelming acceptance to garner votes.

Confirming the development, the Nollywood star said she would work for the party and for Lagos to have a breath of fresh air.

Tonto Dikeh emerges ADC deputy guber candidate in Rivers

Similarly, actress Tonto Dikeh recently emerged as the deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers state.

The mum of one shared a campaign poster on her Instagram page and expressed gratitude to the governorship candidate of the ADC for picking her as his running mate.

She also shared the goals their administration seeks to achieve if they get voted into office and called on people to join their movement.

Source: Legit.ng