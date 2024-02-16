Who is Elaine Andriejanssen? Meet Eduardo Saverin's wife

Elaine Andriejanssen is a celebrity wife, professional financial analyst, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. She is widely known for being Eduardo Saverin's wife. Her husband is a Brazilian billionaire entrepreneur and angel investor. Get to know Eduardo Saverin's wife, including how they met and what she does.

Elaine Andriejanssen is a well-known entrepreneur who came into the limelight following her marriage to Eduardo. She and her husband have been married since 2015 and share one child. The couple currently resides in Singapore.

Full name Elaine Andriejanssen Gender Female Date of birth 28 March 1984 Age 39 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Jakarta, Indonesia Current residence Singapore Nationality Indonesian-Chinese Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Eduardo Saverin Children 1 High School Raffle Girls School University Tufts University Profession Entrepreneur, philanthropist

The celebrity wife was born in Jakarta, Indonesia, but raised in Singapore. Elaine Andriejanssen's age is 39 years as of February 2024, having been born on 28 March 1984. Her zodiac sign is Aries. She is an Indonesian-Chinese citizen of Asian descent.

Eduardo's wife attended Raffle Girls School in Singapore for her secondary education. She later relocated to the United States and joined Tufts University in Massachusetts. Elaine graduated in 2006 with an undergraduate degree in Quantitative Economics, International Relations, and Entrepreneurship.

After graduating, Eliane began working in an investment firm, Franklin Templeton Investments, as a quantitative research analyst. She worked there from July 2006 to December 2014.

She currently works in a Singapore-based company, EE Capital Pte Ltd as full-time executive chairperson since March 2016. She is also believed to run family businesses in Singapore.

How did Eduardo Saverin and Elaine Andriejanssen meet?

The two met in the 2000s during their college days in Massachusetts. Eduardo was studying at Harvard University while Elaine was at Tufts University. After dating for some years, they got engaged on 27 March 2014. Their engagement party was held at the Mulia Resort & Villas in Bali, Indonesia.

They tied the knot the following year, on 27 June 2015, in a private wedding held at French Riviera, France. Eduardo shared the news about their marriage a month after their wedding. The couple has a son named Roberto Saverin. He said the following about his wife;

I am incredibly happy and thankful to have married the love of my life. I look forward to building a family together and to contributing our time and resources to make the world a better place. I will wake up every single day of my life with an ingrained smile because of my beautiful, intelligent and caring wife Elaine.

Before their wedding, there were rumours that Eduardo was to marry Rachel Kum, Miss Singapore Universe 2009. He was also said to have invested in her make-up company, Rachel K Cosmetics. However, his spokesman, Tom Goodman, denied Eduardo Saverin and former Miss Singapore being in a relationship. He stated:

He has never dated Miss Singapore and never invested in her company. He is not marrying her.

Elaine's husband, Eduardo Luiz Saverin, is a Brazilian entrepreneur and angel investor. He is among the five co-founders of Facebook. Eduardo is also known as an investor in Qwiki and Jumio. He is the co-founder and co-CEO of B Capital Group.

Who is Elaine Andriejanssen? She is an entrepreneur and philanthropist from Indonesia. How old is Elaine Andriejanssen? She is 39 years old as of February 2024. When is Elaine Andriejanssen's birthday? The celebrity wife celebrates her birthday on 28 March. What is Elaine Andriejanssen's nationality? She is an Indonesian-Chinese citizen. Does Elaine Andriejanssen have children? Yes, she has a son called Roberto Servian. When did Elaine Andriejanssen get married? She and her husband tied the knot on 27 June 2015. Where did Elaine Andriejanssen go to college? She attended Tufts University in Massachusetts, United States. Where does Elaine Andriejanssen's family live? She, her husband, and child live in Singapore.

Elaine Andriejanssen is a professional financial analyst, entrepreneur and philanthropist. She and her husband have been together for over eight years since their wedding in 2015. The couple share one child and currently resides in Singapore.

