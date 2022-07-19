Former Nollywood actress and reality show star, Carolyn Hutchings, has also joined politics just like her colleagues

The movie star took to social media to announce that she is running for deputy governorship in Akwa Ibom state under AAC party

Not long after the news was shared online, a number of fans took to her comment section to react

Popular Nigerian ex-actress, Carolyn Hutchings, has now announced her plan to join politics, just like a number of other celebrities in the country.

On July 18, 2022, Carolyn took to her official Instagram account to reveal that she will be running for the deputy governorship position in Akwa Ibom state.

The reality show star posted a campaign flier that revealed that she will be running for the position under the African Action Congress (AAC) party.

Actress Carolyn Hutchings is contesting as the governorship candidate for Akwa Ibom under AAC. Photos: @carolynahutchings

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the ex-actress explained her reason behind joining politics. According to her, she plans to serve in loyalty and truth.

In her words:

“To serve and to honor in loyalty and in truth to Akwa Ibom and Nigeria. So help me God ...”

See the photo below:

Internet users react to Carolyn’s political ambition

Congratulatory messages poured in from fans of the actress. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Prettymikeoflagos:

“This is a bold step dear… Congratulations.”

Ubifranklinofficial:

“Chief of Staff send my letter Asap.”

Medlinboss:

“Now we are talking congratulations we move .”

Skyellagrey:

“I stand wit you ❤️❤️”

Dlice016:

“Congrats Mrs Carolyn I didn't know that you are my sister, wow.”

Itskodilian:

“The Queen !!!! Now Her excellency ✊✊✊Congratulations .”

Tianasqueendom:

“This one enter God on your side darling .”

Poshdiva_:

“Congratulations sis, you are a winner .”

Kimnatural__:

“Go my queen.”

Marion_chioma:

“My baby are you sure in truth???? Just saying respectfully.”

Interesting.

Nigerians react to Funke Akindele's nomination

Meanwhile, popular award-winning actress Funke Akindele trended on Twitter following the announcement that she had been picked as the deputy governorship candidate for Lagos.

The development was met with mixed reactions on social media. While many praised the inclusion of the youths in politics, others questioned Funke's eligibility.

The actress and the governorship candidate Jandor will be running under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Source: Legit.ng