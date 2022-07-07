Popular Nigerian skit maker Sydney Talker has shared his grass to grace story by joining a challenge on social media

Sydney got people talking and thanking God on his behalf after he shared hilarious throwback photos on his Instagram page

The skit maker shared photos from his childhood as well his days of hustling before he became famous

A large number of Nigerian celebrities, comedians, and skit makers have shared their grass to grace stories through hard work and God's grace.

Popular skit maker Sydney Talker recently joined a blessed challenge and used the opportunity to share his own story.

Sydney Talker shares throwback photos Photo credit: @sydneytalker

Source: Instagram

Sydney made a collage of photos of him as a kid, up to being a hustler in the entertainment industry before he finally became rich and famous.

"#blessedchallenge Oya lemme see yours!!!"

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Sydney Talker's post

hotkidfire:

"You didn’t only go through “A LOT” you looked like “A LOT” itself lol".

djspicey

" Omoooo you see that place you dey cry so e reach to cry when you look back at it all oo."

bennythetaylor:

"This transformation is really blessed challenge I tap from this blessing."

nickey_pearls:

"Wahala for us wey never still glow up."

gracee_idowu:

"It’s the second picture for me❤️❤️God is great ❤️❤️❤️"

cmsophia_22:

"Money is good.. keep growing"

samexchange58:

"You have always been a clown Sydney."

chukwuebuka740:

"Times and season. Persistence. God. Hardwork."

veekee_james:

"That jollof rice part gan gan is the problem"

Jide Kosoko digs up 2002 London video

Veteran actor Jide Kosoko took his fans and followers in the online community on a trip down memory lane.

Amid the backlash of supporting the presidential bid of Bola Tinubu, Kosoko dug up an old video showing how far back he goes with the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s candidate.

The movie star explained that the video was recorded way back in 2002 when they were in the UK for an award presentation ceremony.

Asides from Kosoko who was in the clip, late musician Sunny Okosun, actor Richard Mofe-Damijo and Tinubu, among others, were spotted.

Source: Legit.ng