Nollywood star Kunle Afolayan has shared the good news with fans as his 2020 movie Citation bags an award in 2022

Kunle said he was glad the movie got recognized without lobbying as he shared a video of Jimmy Dean Louis and Temi Otedola receiving the award

Many Nigerians and lovers of Nollywood have taken to the comment section to congratulate him on the big win

It is a big win for Nollywood and the African movie industry at large as Nigerian movie producer Kunle Afolayan’s 2020 film “Citation“ has won another award in the ‘Best International Film’ category at the just-concluded National Film Awards (NFA) in the UK.

Kunle Afolayan reacts as Citation gains international recognition. Credit: @kunleafo @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

Sharing the good news via his Instagram page, Kunle wrote:

“I am glad we got recognized without even lobbying.”

Kunle also shared a video which the moment Jimmy Jean Louis and Temi Otedola, who were the lead characters in the movie.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the post below:

Temi, in a statement while receiving the award, said it was a win for Nollywood and Africa.

Fans congratulate Kunle Afolayan as Citation bags international award

Many of the actor’s fans and followers have taken to social media to congratulate him. Legit.ng captured some of the messages. See them below:

solasobowale:

"A very big Congratulations Dekunle mi❤️❤️❤️."

bettyirabor:

"Congratulations to the cast and crew."

happymanshotit:

"Big congratulations bossyou are really the best,more grace sir."

authenticmuy:

"Congratulations to you and the entire team dear bro. More CITATIONS on the way for CITATION."

olusoji_oyawoye:

"Congratulations @kunleafo well deserved."

fitandwellwithbanke:

"Totally deserving. Fantastic movie."

Temi Otedola speaks on how she knew Mr Eazi was the one

Budding Nigerian actress and billionaire’s daughter, Temi Otedola, had fans gushing on social media after she spoke about her relationship with Mr Eazi.

During a recent interview with Beat 999 FM, Temi explained how she knew that her husband-to-be, Mr Eazi, was the one for her.

According to the 26-year-old, she discovered this because of the feeling and sense of peace she had about him. Not stopping there, Temi noted that it was a feeling of home.

Source: Legit.ng