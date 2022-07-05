Veteran actor Jide Kosoko has sparked funny reactions on social media after sharing a video of his encounter with his daughter, Shola

The clip captured the moment Kosoko tried to engage his daughter on the dance floor but she ditched him for her husband

Fans and colleagues flooded the comment section with hilarious reactions while urging the famous film star to take heart

Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko recently humoured his fans and followers in the online community after posting a video from an outing.

Apparently, the veteran movie star was also joined by his popular daughter, Shola Kosoko, and both of them were spotted on the dance floor.

Jide Kosoko's daughter shuns him on dance floor in video. Photo: @princejidekosoko

The video posted captured the moment Kosoko tried to engage his daughter on the dance floor but someone else caught her attention.

Upon sighting her husband, Shola quickly moved away from her dad and the actor had to take his exit from the stage.

Sharing the video, Kosoko wrote:

"Oo ga oo, my daughter @officialsholakosoko ignores me for her husband. Please what should I do o jare?"

Watch the funny video below:

Social media users react

akinadejokeganiyu said:

"Give her money and leave her alone sir."

mide686 said:

"Don’t mind her she wants owo ijo fun bae ni. She is still coming back to Daddy… Daddy for life ❤️."

blackisbeauty6 said:

"When you did not spray her money."

kunledara said:

"Sir take heart she had been taken away from. Love u sir."

iamlincoln77 said:

"Aunty Shola you no do well Ooo For Grandpa But Sorry Sir Our Dear Prince @princejidekosoko."

