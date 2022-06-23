APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu appears to have scored the support and backing of top entertainers in the Nigerian movie industry

Veteran actor Monsuru Obadina recently took to social media with a campaign soundtrack specially composed for the entertainers

According to Obadina, the track is equally backed by the league of actors with members such as Jide Kosoko, Oga Bello among others

Some Nollywood entertainers have declared support for the All Progressive Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Taking to social media, veteran entertainer Monsuru Obadina released a campaign soundtrack which he composed for the presidential hopeful.

Nollywood stars campaign for Tinubu. Photo: @monsuruobadinafala

Source: Instagram

According to Obadina, the track equally has the support of some top colleagues in the industry who are rooting for a Tinubu presidency.

Jide Kosoko, Oga Bello, Yinka Quadri, Segun Arinze, Olaiya Igwe, Taiwo Hassan aka Ogo, Foluke Daramola-Salako among others were mentioned.

Listen to the track below:

Singer Brymo sparks reactions as he declares support for Tinubu

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that singer Brymo is one of the latest celebrities to support a politician ahead of the 2023 election.

Brymo, in a statement, said Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the man with a plan as he revealed he had never met the former governor before.

"Yet… he’s the one with a plan, we all know that… Let a city boy be president for once!.. never met the man, or anyone who represents, or is acquainted to him, or even his relations and political affiliates – and if we stopped trying to kiiilll them off for being old," Brymo wrote in a tweet.

The singer’s statement stirred mixed reactions on social media, while some hailed the singer, others took to the comment section to drag him.

Peter Okoye declares for Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that PSquare singer Peter Okoye has his presidential candidate of choice and he did not hold back from letting the world know.

The entertainer took to his Twitter page with the gospel of Peter Obi while declaring that he’s the right man for the job.

The musician’s bold position sparked several reactions from members of the online community.

Source: Legit.ng