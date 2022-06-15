BBNaija Shine Ya Eye reunion has been keeping fans of the show on their toes since it premiered weeks ago

Just like their time in the house, the housemates still had a lot of drama to unpack and scores to settle among themselves

Legit.ng has compiled some dramatic exchanges between housemates amid the ongoing BBNaija reunion show

Apart from the Big Brother Naija (BBNNaija) reality show, fans are equally always excited about the reunion which comes up months after.

As expected, the ex-Shine Ya Eyes housemates all came together for their reunion and it has been from one drama to another since the show premiered.

From ruined relationships to friendships that hit the rocks and unexpected reunions, Legit.ng has highlighted some dramatic moments from the ongoing reunion show.

1. Cross and Angel

The reality stars were jolly good friends during their time on the show and they even gave fans the idea that a relationship is possible outside the house.

However, things unravelled during the reunion show after Ebuka got the two housemates to talk about what went wrong between them.

As it turns out, Cross never wanted a relationship with Angel and didn't even do a lot to maintain their friendship.

2. Angel and Boma's unexpected reunion

The reality stars made the list of housemates who had one of the heated fights of the Shine Ya Eyes season.

Sadly, old wounds were revisited during the BBNaija reunion show and Angel was particularly angry at how Boma had attacked her parents during their altercation.

However, things took another dramatic turn after both housemates admitted their wrongs and hugged it out.

3. Boma and Beatrice

Fellow housemates had to take several seats back and watch as the drama unfolded between Boma and Beatrice.

For Beatrice, she got to hear all the terrible things Boma allegedly said about her while they were inside the house and even after they left.

Boma, on the other hand, maintained that he never talked about Beatrice and this led to a full-on trade of heated words between the two.

4. Nini and Arin

Jolly good friends Nini and Arin made it glaring that things had taken a major shift from where they left off when they were last spotted together in the BBNaija house.

For Arin, she felt an instant change of energy towards her after Nini came out of the house and they reunited.

Nini, on the hand, pointed out how Arin didn't have her back as much as she expected her to.

5. Maria and Angel

The subject of male housemates appeared to have fuelled the bad blood between Maria and Angel, and the ladies slugged it out during the reunion show.

Angel made comments about Maria getting involved with a married man when they got out of the BBNaija house.

Maria countered the allegations by making references to Angel's episodes with different male housemates back when they were still in Biggie's house.

