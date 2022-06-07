The Big Brother Naija reunion kicked up a notch when Angel and Maria decided to drag each other over what they have done with men

Maria pointed out that Angel was in every man's public and private business in the house to which the latter pointed out that everyone knew the kind of person she was

Angel's comeback was the fact that Maria was dragged publicly for following a married man who she is still reportedly with

The Big Brother Naija reunion show promises to be a very dramatic one as the ex-housemates are not sparing words or actions.

In a recent episode sighted online, Maria and Angel had a moment where they decided to drag each other over their escapades with men.

Maria and Angel drag each other on reunion Photo credit: @mariachikebenjamin/@theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Angel called out Maria for being a partriachy princess and also pointed out the fact that she was publicly dragged for sleeping around with a married man.

The statement sparked different reactions from the other ex-housemates present as they made funny expressions with their faces and body gestures.

Maria as expected, countered Angel as she noted that while in the house, Angel kissed every man and also had her hands in their pants.

She also warned Angel not to let her disclose the series of things she did in Dubai, but the threat didn't move her colleague as Angel pointed out that everyone already knew the kind of person she was since she got on the show.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the exchange

sweedyvenza_:

"Only one Angel periodt."

cenox__nama:

"She did it in front of everyone so it’s no secret."

get_organizee:

"Angel don’t copy Vee’s statements cuz he no fit you."

itsonyekachigbo:

"I can frame this moment. It sweet me die."

quin_jenna:

"E pain maria."

yourba_suzy:

"See Emmanuel and Tega's reaction here."

Angel disgusted over the thought of proposing to a man

Big Brother Naija 2021 housemate, Angel Smith shared her opinion over a question that was asked on Twitter.

A popular food vlogger, Sisi Yemmie, had thrown the question out as she asked if ladies would propose to a man.

Angel in her reply affirmed that she would not be caught in such a situation because according to her, she would rather lick the mud off the floor of the popular Lagos market., Mile 12.

