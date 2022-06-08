The BBNaija season 6 reunion continues to get hilarious feedbacks from fans with a lot of dramas and fun about the stars' times in the biggie's house

Some of the reality stars have settled their differences and became friends once again during the ongoing dramatic reunion

Legit.ng takes a look at some of the housemates who have stopped to each other despite being friends or before the reunion

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye stars continue to give their fans what they loved to see during their interesting reunion.

The reunion has seen some very close friends become cold on each other and stylishly maintained their lanes.

Legit.ng takes a look at some housemates who were friends during their times in biggie's house but they are no longer as close since the reunion started

1. Liquorose and Emmanuel

One of the fans favourites in the house, Liquorose and Emmanuel have went cold on each other since the reunion started.

The pair were lovers in the house and many feel it might be strategy so there won't be too many spotlight on them.

My EmmaRose have not been talking remains a misery to the shippers who are rooting for them.

2. Jaypaul and Saskay

Jaypaul and Saskay too have cooled down on their friendship since the reunion started and fans are worried about it.

Saskay has initially announced that she got engaged to her man as she flaunted her engagement ring on social media, that might be what is affecting her relationship with Jaypual who she was so close with in biggie's house.

The pair have to been around each other since the reunion commenced.

3. Cross and Saskay

The cold relationship between Saskay and Jaypaul extended to another of her male friend in the house, Cross.

Like Jaypaul, Saskay and Cross have not been vibing together at the reunion and fans are worried about their relationship.

Will Saskay reunite with her male besties in biggie's house? Time will tell.

4. Pere and Maria

Pere and Maria who started as lovers in the house before things went south between them while still together as housemates.

The pair have maintained the energy as it seemed that they are not willing to let forget about their differences.

Pere and Maria have not been speaking with each other since the reunion started as well.

5. Nini and Arin

Nini and Arin are not the coolest of friends and they are not hiding it.

The pair continued to maintain their lanes even during the reunion leaving fans wonder if they are ever going to be cool again.

Nini and Arin have not sat close to each other since the reunion started.

6. Queen and Boma

Boma might have reconciled with Angel and apologised for his utterances to her, but he and Queen are not still cool with each other.

Boma and Queen keep the energy the way it is.

Many have been criticising the reality star for having issues with ladies.

7. Nini and Peace

Like Arin, Nini and Peace are not at peace with each other and they kept it that way.

Nini and Peace keep their relationship the way it.

Will these housemates ever going to amend things and start talking again? Well their reunion is still going on and fans will love to know the drama waiting to unfold.

