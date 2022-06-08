A number of Nigerian celebrities are known to have domestic pets that they happily show off on social media

DJ Cuppy, Niniola, Mayorkun among others all have dogs that have also bagged some level of fame just like them

However, there’s also the set of top entertainers who are more drawn to wild animals as opposed to domestic pets

Many people take to their heels when they hear of snakes or lions but it appears the case is entirely different for some celebrities featured in this list by Legit.

Unlike their colleagues who have chosen to keep things safe and go for domestic pets, these individuals have a knack for the ‘big and bad buys’.

Cuppy, 3 other celebs with love for wild animals. Photo: @cuppymusic/@zionayo

Source: Instagram

Check them out below:

1. Wizkid's son Zion

The little man takes the spot on this list as he is currently trending on social media for displaying bravery and courage.

Apparently, Zion had visited a zoo and unlike other kids who would most likely run for snakes, the little man was all game!

A snake was wrapped around Zion's neck and he appeared completely calm as he posed for photos. Should Wizkid expect to buy him a pet snake?

2. DJ Cuppy

The celebrity DJ is known to show off her lovely pups, Dudu and Funfun, but she also has another pet in faraway Dubai.

Cuppy has a white lion named after her and she doesn't fail to visit the big cat whenever she pays a visit to Dubai.

On her last visit in 2020, Cuppy shared pictures showing the growth of her pet.

3. Runtown

Although the singer doesn't;t talk about it so much anymore, Runtown used to be vocal about his lion cub.

In 2018 when he bought the animal, the singer rushed to social media in excitement as he shared the news.

Runtown shared a funny video of the cub on Twitter in 2019.

4. Bred

In February 2021, Davido's cousin BRed took many by surprise after taking to his Instastory channel with a post announcing his new pet.

The singer posted a picture of a snake that had just been delivered to him.

BRed also disclosed that he splashed a whopping N500k on the reptile.

Singer B-Red's snake. Photo: @bredhkn

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng