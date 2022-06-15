The latest episode of the BBNaija reunion show saw former housemates, Cross and Angel, attempting to resolve their issues

While explaining the situation of things with Angel, Cross mentioned how he never wanted a relationship because of his past experiences

The reality star’s declaration sparked reactions from online observers who followed the drama between the two back in the BBNaija house

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates Cross and Angel seem to have left things in a bad place after their exit from the house.

During the latest episode of the BBNaija reunion show, the ex-housemates took turns to tell their side of the story and why things went south between them.

BBNaija Cross says he's scared of relationships. Photo: @theangelbsmith/@crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

Fielding a question from EBuka about what he really wanted from Angel, Cross used the opportunity to mention that he never wanted a relationship.

The reality star maintained that he has always been scared of being in relationships because of his past experiences with ex-lovers.

For Cross, he prefers being available as a supportive and caring partner instead of being boxed into the label of a lover.

He, however, admitted that he felt hurt after learning that Angel had gotten into a relationship with someone else. Cross equally agreed that he wasn’t doing enough in his friendship with Angel.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

olanma_esq said:

"And that’s reasonable to me but maybe he should have just explained to her his reasons for doing so…. Conclusion they both didn’t communicate well."

queen_shebaiii said:

"At least cross was real about how he felt unlike Emma, he would pretend and collect the gifts with his cute lips."

tamar_natalie said:

"Both have so much pride yet they care about each other it can't."

its_mercyudoh said:

"How would you want something and not want to be in it at the same time? Cross just wants someone to keep while he still flirts with others. He didn’t want to be committed or feel caged. That’s the more reason he’s scared of being in a relationship."

the_mirro_that_shineth_ said:

"She wanted cross but cross wasn't interested pain her."

Source: Legit.ng