BBNaija season 6 star, Queen Mercy Atang got many people talking on social media when she flaunted some cash online

The reality star shared a video of the money she got during her recent birthday celebration on her bed and gushed over the huge amount

Queen's fans have reacted differently to the video, while some of them gushed over it, others feel it is too good to be true

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye star, Queen Mercy Atang celebrated her 27th birthday recently with her numerous fans sending her beautiful birthday messages.

The reality star had a beautiful celebration to mark her special day and some people who came through for the party showered her with plenty of cash.

Queen shows off money she got on her birthday. Credit: @queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

Queen shared the moment she was counting, sorting, and arranging the money via her Instagram story channel and fans can't stop talking about the amount she realised.

She scattered the money in different denominations on her bed.

Check out the video below:

Nigerians react to Queens money video

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Queen sorting the money she got at her birthday party.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Trevbil:

"You’re trying to count or trying to show off?"

Shylad06:

"Lucky her. How people spread money on their beds is beyond me. And she is still rubbing her eyes with the same hands. Bacteria and all other stuff spreading."

Funmi_ella:

"Na to go bbn like this o…make person fit cash out."

Sincerelytommy:

"I heard mallam is waiting to take the money back."

Sanjayomoona:

"Wait, where una dey see money abeg."

