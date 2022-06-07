BBNaija season 6 housemates, Boma and Angel have finally ended their age-long beef that started in Biggie's house

The two reality stars thrashed out their differences and what led to their beef during their times together as housemates

After much back and forth they owned up to their mistakes and apologised to each other as they made up and hugged it out

The bad blood between Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye stars, Angel and Boma is finally over and they are cool as they used to be before their beef.

The duo during their reunion thrashed what caused their beef as Angel accused him of insulting her parents, body shaming her, and calling her some unprintable words.

Angel and Boma settle their beef. Credit: @bomaakpore @kikisgist @angeljbsmith.

Source: Instagram

Boma on his part said he got angry because Angel called him a kiss and tell and they dragged some of their colleagues like Queen and Tega into the conversation.

Watch one of the videos below:

After much back and forth, they both owned up and decided to act mature as they apologised to each other and hugged in a beautiful video that got fans gushing. Watch below:

Watch another video of their interesting conversation below:

Fans react to the videos:

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Boma and Angel's make up video, most of them commended the reality stars.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Lydiachris9856:

"Sweet ending. I love Arin though."

Chuck_nor_:

"Best part of the reunion so far, Boma and Angel."

A.d.u.n.n.i_xo:

"Angel is such a big baby."

Der_beee_:

"Okay...That was beautiful.. At least one reconciliation so far."

