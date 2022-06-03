Nigerian singes Tems, Wizkid and Fireboy were nominated for the 2022 edition of the BET Awards to take place in Los Angeles

While Tems was nominated in three different categories, Wizkid and Fireboy bagged two nominations each

Tems was nominated in the Best New Artist, Best International Act, and Best Collaboration categories

Nigerian music star Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems, is on the rise on the international scene as she continues to gain more recognition in 2022.

Tems, who broke into the international scene after her feature on Wizkid’s Essense, released in 2020, has been nominated in three categories for the 2022 edition of the BET Awards.

Tems nominated in Best New Artist category. Credit: @wizkidayo @tems @fireboydml

Source: Instagram

This was made public by the award organisers, who released the complete nomination list on Wednesday.

The complete list released by the organisers showed Nigeria’s Tems was nominated in the ‘Best New Artist,’ ‘Best International Act,’ and ‘Best Collaboration categories.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Aside from Tems, Nigerian music icon Wizkid and YBNL artist Fireboy DML were also nominated in two categories each.

Details about this year's BET awards

According to Variety, the 2022 edition of the BET Awards will be hosted by Academy Award-nominee Taraji P. Henson and will air Sunday, June 26, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Full list of nominees

Listed below is the complete list of nominees:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best Group

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic)

Chlöe x Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

“Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems

“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

“Whole Lotta Money (Remix),” BIA Feat. Nicki Minaj

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out The Window,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic)

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak A.K.A. Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny The Butcher

Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Album of the Year

“An Evening with Silk Sonic,” Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak (Silk Sonic)

“Back Of My Mind,” H.E.R.

“Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, The Creator

“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake

“Donda,” Kanye West

“Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Planet Her,” Doja Cat

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“All In Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp

“Come To Life,” Kanye West

“Grace,” Kelly Price

“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. & Tauren Wells

“Jireh,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

“We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her

“Best Of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe

“Pressure,” Ari Lennox

“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

“Woman,” Doja Cat

Best International Act

Dave (UK)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Little Simz (UK)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League DJz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie

“Candyman”

“King Richard”

“Respect”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“Summer of Soul”

“The Harder They Fall”

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes, “Bel-Air”

Anthony Anderson, “Black-Ish”

Damson Idris, “Snowfall”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Forest Whitaker, “Respect” and “Godfather of Harlem”

Jabari Banks, “Bel-Air”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Coco Jones, “Bel-Air”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Mary J. Blige, “Power Book II: Ghost”

Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Regina King, “The Harder They Fall”

Zendaya, “Euphoria” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home’

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

Lebron James

Stephen Curry

Tems features on Future's album alongside Drake

Nigerians were in an excitement mode after international rapper Future dropped the tracklist of his new album I Never Liked You.

This comes as Future featured Nigerian music star Tems alongside Drake on one of the tracks on the soon to be released album.

The album contains 16 tracks and comes with features from the likes of Kanye West, Young Thug, among others.

Source: Legit.ng