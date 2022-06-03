2022 BET Awards Full List: Tems Bags Nominations in 3 Categories, Wizkid, Fireboy Shine
- Nigerian singes Tems, Wizkid and Fireboy were nominated for the 2022 edition of the BET Awards to take place in Los Angeles
- While Tems was nominated in three different categories, Wizkid and Fireboy bagged two nominations each
- Tems was nominated in the Best New Artist, Best International Act, and Best Collaboration categories
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Nigerian music star Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems, is on the rise on the international scene as she continues to gain more recognition in 2022.
Tems, who broke into the international scene after her feature on Wizkid’s Essense, released in 2020, has been nominated in three categories for the 2022 edition of the BET Awards.
This was made public by the award organisers, who released the complete nomination list on Wednesday.
The complete list released by the organisers showed Nigeria’s Tems was nominated in the ‘Best New Artist,’ ‘Best International Act,’ and ‘Best Collaboration categories.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Aside from Tems, Nigerian music icon Wizkid and YBNL artist Fireboy DML were also nominated in two categories each.
Details about this year's BET awards
According to Variety, the 2022 edition of the BET Awards will be hosted by Academy Award-nominee Taraji P. Henson and will air Sunday, June 26, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Full list of nominees
Listed below is the complete list of nominees:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
Best Group
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic)
Chlöe x Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
Best Collaboration
“Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems
“Every Chance I Get,” DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
“Whole Lotta Money (Remix),” BIA Feat. Nicki Minaj
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Video of the Year
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Feat. SZA
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out The Window,” Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic)
“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak A.K.A. Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny The Butcher
Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
Album of the Year
“An Evening with Silk Sonic,” Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak (Silk Sonic)
“Back Of My Mind,” H.E.R.
“Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, The Creator
“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake
“Donda,” Kanye West
“Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Planet Her,” Doja Cat
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“All In Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp
“Come To Life,” Kanye West
“Grace,” Kelly Price
“Hallelujah,” Fred Hammond
“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. & Tauren Wells
“Jireh,” Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
“We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin
BET Her
“Best Of Me (Originals),” Alicia Keys
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
“Have Mercy,” Chlöe
“Pressure,” Ari Lennox
“Roster,” Jazmine Sullivan
“Unloyal,” Summer Walker & Ari Lennox
“Woman,” Doja Cat
Best International Act
Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League DJz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria)
Best Movie
“Candyman”
“King Richard”
“Respect”
“Space Jam: A New Legacy”
“Summer of Soul”
“The Harder They Fall”
Best Actor
Adrian Holmes, “Bel-Air”
Anthony Anderson, “Black-Ish”
Damson Idris, “Snowfall”
Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Forest Whitaker, “Respect” and “Godfather of Harlem”
Jabari Banks, “Bel-Air”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Will Smith, “King Richard”
Best Actress
Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
Coco Jones, “Bel-Air”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”
Mary J. Blige, “Power Book II: Ghost”
Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Regina King, “The Harder They Fall”
Zendaya, “Euphoria” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home’
YoungStars Award
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
Lebron James
Stephen Curry
Tems features on Future's album alongside Drake
Nigerians were in an excitement mode after international rapper Future dropped the tracklist of his new album I Never Liked You.
This comes as Future featured Nigerian music star Tems alongside Drake on one of the tracks on the soon to be released album.
The album contains 16 tracks and comes with features from the likes of Kanye West, Young Thug, among others.
Source: Legit.ng