Starboy Entertainment is a record label which Wizkid founded in 2013. The label has signed up many talented artists over the years. Do you want to know who they are? We've got you covered; we'll tell you about Wizkid's record label artists.

The Starboy Entertainment crew. Photo: @MaleekBerry, @iamlax1, @wizkidmusic, @starboyterri, @officialdjtunez (modified by author)

Wizkid established a record label to give upcoming African artists a platform to showcase their talents. He created the Starboy Entertainment label after releasing his second studio album under Empire Mates Entertainment (E. M. E).

The Wizkid record label members in 2022

Wizkid worked for E.M.E. for five years. He was using the Starboy stage name when establishing his label. Starboy record's C.E.O. later changed his stage name to Wizkid. Below are the current Starboy Entertainment artists and producers:

1. Maleek Berry

Producer Maleek Berry. Photo: @MaleekBerry (modified by author)

Maleek Shoyebi (alias Maleek Berry) is a British-Nigerian producer and recording artist. He joined Starboy Entertainment in 2013. Besides being Wizkid's producer, Maleek has worked with stars like Runtown, Wale, Davido, Fuse O.D.G., and Iyanya.

The producer has been in the spotlight since 2012. He was nominated the Music Producer of the Year at the 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards and Best Male category at the annual MOBO Awards in 2017. Maleek has never announced leaving Starboy Entertainment.

2. The Legendury Beatz

The Legendary Beatz duo. Photo: @legendurybeatz (modified by author)

Siblings Uzezi and Okiemute Oniko were the first Wizkid-signed artists. The Nigerian afro-beats producers and songwriters joined the label on 29 April 2013. They make hip-hop, moombahton, reggae fusion, electro-house, and other music genres.

The duo produced several hit songs for Wizkid, including Azonto, Caro, and Ginger. Afro-beats, Fuji, and Congolese music highly influenced their production style. Nothing has been said about the Legendary Beatz quitting Starboy's label.

3. L.A.X

Singer L.A.X. Photo: @iamlax1 (modified by author)

Nigerian recording artist Damilola Afolabi (alias L.A.X) signed up with Starboy Entertainment in August 2013. Wizkid and L.A.X dropped the hit single, Caro, by the end of the year. The song earned Damilola the Diaspora Artiste of The Year at the 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

Damilola featured Wizkid in the Ginger single in the same year. It was nominated for Best Collaboration at the 2014 B.E.N. Television Awards. L.A.X. announced his exit from the Wizkid record label in 2016 and became an independent artist.

4.

DJ Tunez. Photo: @officialdjtunez (modified by author)

Starboy Entertainment hired Michael Babatunde Adeyinka (alias DJ Tunez) as an in-house disc jockey in February 2016. The DJ was born in New York, USA, and began deejaying at his local church's Christmas parties as a teen.

DJ Tunez and Wizkid released a single titled Gbese in 2019. He also worked with Wale in 2017 and created the Turn Up single with Wizkid, Reekado Banks, and supplementary vocals from Rema.

5. Starboy Terri

Singer Terri. Photo: @starboyterri (modified by author)

Terry Daniel Akewe (alias Starboy Terri) was the latest addition to Wizkid's Starboy artists crew. Wizkid signed Terri in February 2018, two months after promising rapper Ahmed N10 million.

The fast-rising Nigerian Afrobeat artist joined the label after Wizkid watched his Oshey cover song on Instagram. The track belongs to DJ Jimmy Jatt featuring Wizkid. Terri released the hit song Soco with Wizkid in February 2018.

Who is under the Starboy label?

Starboy label's artists in 2022 are Wizkid, Terri, and LAX. Producers working under this label are DJ Tunez, Legendury Beatz, and Maleek Berry.

Who is the owner of Starboy?

Starboy Entertainment is a Nigerian independent record label founded by Wizkid.

Who is Wizkid's manager?

Jada Pollock is Starboy Entertainment's manager. She is a talent manager and entrepreneur from the United States. Jada is also one of Wizkid's baby mamas. The singer has never officially confirmed marrying Pollock.

Is Ahmed under Starboy Entertainment?

Rapper Ahmed did a freestyle performance with Wizkid at a concert in Lagos in December 2017. The singer promised him N10 million and an academic scholarship, then signed Terri to his label two months later.

Wizkid never signed Ahmed and never gave him the money in cash. Instead, he paid Ahmed's school fees and accommodation. The young rapper later claimed that Wizkid stopped sponsoring his education and begged for a second chance.

When did Mr EAZI leave Starboy?

Wizkid named Paedae of R2Bees as his label's president at the 2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. He also announced had signed up Ghana's Efya, Mr Eazi, and R2Bees. The Banku music pioneer told Star FM Ghana in July 2017 that he never officially signed to Starboy but only had business with the imprint.

Is Efya still signed to Starboy?

Jane Awindor (alias Efya) is a Ghanaian actress, singer, and songwriter from Kumasi. She came out in December 2017 to debunk reports that she signed up with Starboy Entertainment in 2016. Efya said her deal with Wizkid was just an affiliation, and she never signed onto his label.

Is R2Bees still signed to Starboy?

R2bees (cousins Faisal Hakeem and Rashid Mugeez) was never signed to Starboy. Ghanaian hip-hop and hiplife duo only did a music collaboration with Wizkid. The two own the R2BEES ENTERTAINMENT label.

Is Terri signed to Starboy records?

Terri's manager, Osagie Osarenz, told Pulse in April 2022 that the singer is still signed to the Wizkid record label. Osagie works closely with both OneRPM and Starboy.

The Wizkid record label is among the best music recording companies in Nigeria. Many upcoming artists compete to join the Starboy Entertainment crew. Getting a chance to work for this label changes one's life forever.

