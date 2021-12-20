Readers Choice Awards 2021: Nigerians Vote Wizkid’s Essence As Song of the Year
- Nigerians have enjoyed a variety of music this year all thanks to our favourite musicians who have been breaking records
- This year, Wizkid's Essence, Ckay's Love Nwantiti amongst others took over the airwaves for months, both locally and internationally
- Legit.ng recently asked its readers to vote for their favourite song of the year among Essence, Bounce, Love Nwantiti and Bloody Samaritan
One thing Nigerians are proud of this year is the quality of music that the Nigerian music industry has produced as well as how far they have gone globally.
2021 is unarguably the best year yet seeing as the Nigerian music industry rightfully earned its place with record-breaking achievements.
Song of the year
This year as well, some songs moved up from just regular singles to songs of the summer and Legit.ng recently asked its readers to vote.
I will win every big award: Whitemoney reassures fans about the quality of his music despite harsh criticism
The songs up for the song of the year category are: Wizkid's Essence, Ayra Starr's Bloody Samaritan, Ruger's Bounce and Ckay's Love Nwantiti.
Even though Ckay's song became and is still a TikTok sensation, it did not stand any chance with Wizkid's Essence, same as others.
See the post below:
Nigerians vote their favourite
Mariam Adeola:
"Love Nwantintin by ckay. The slow jam."
George Heis:
"I'm not a fan of bigwiz but Essence deserves it."
Usman Onoruoyiza Jawad:
"Essence Is The Song Of The Year. No Cap."
Doyin Babalola:
"Essence by Big wiz and Big Tems song of the summer."
Maduforo Paul:
"Love nwantiti by Ckay. Love the lyrics, beat, mixing and mastering. The song is always a joy to listen to and watch."
Ñwå Åbå:
"Essence blew the world. Essence for me."
I'm proud of you, keep breaking new grounds: D'Banj congratulates Wizkid over O2 Arena 3 days sold out concert
Lomax Agi:
"Definitely going for Big Wiz essence."
Kom Mide:
"Nwantintin by ckay is bigger than essence generally ,na only name essence carry."
Engr Kingbaddoh:
"Essence all the way."
Bright James:
"I stand with the crowd essence I so much love the lyrics and beatz is mind-blowing."
Wizkid demands N1m worth of suya upon his arrival in Lagos
Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, expressed his great need for suya, a popular street food in Nigeria.
Taking to his Instagram story, Wizkid expressed just how much he was in need of the popular meat usually roasted on sticks.
According to the Made in Lagos star, he would be needing N1 million worth of suya once he lands in the city.
