Nigerians have enjoyed a variety of music this year all thanks to our favourite musicians who have been breaking records

This year, Wizkid's Essence, Ckay's Love Nwantiti amongst others took over the airwaves for months, both locally and internationally

Legit.ng recently asked its readers to vote for their favourite song of the year among Essence, Bounce, Love Nwantiti and Bloody Samaritan

One thing Nigerians are proud of this year is the quality of music that the Nigerian music industry has produced as well as how far they have gone globally.

2021 is unarguably the best year yet seeing as the Nigerian music industry rightfully earned its place with record-breaking achievements.

Wizkid's Essence beats others to emerge song of the year Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@ayrastarr/@ckay_yo

Song of the year

This year as well, some songs moved up from just regular singles to songs of the summer and Legit.ng recently asked its readers to vote.

The songs up for the song of the year category are: Wizkid's Essence, Ayra Starr's Bloody Samaritan, Ruger's Bounce and Ckay's Love Nwantiti.

Even though Ckay's song became and is still a TikTok sensation, it did not stand any chance with Wizkid's Essence, same as others.

Nigerians vote their favourite

Mariam Adeola:

"Love Nwantintin by ckay. The slow jam."

George Heis:

"I'm not a fan of bigwiz but Essence deserves it."

Usman Onoruoyiza Jawad:

"Essence Is The Song Of The Year. No Cap."

Doyin Babalola:

"Essence by Big wiz and Big Tems song of the summer."

Maduforo Paul:

"Love nwantiti by Ckay. Love the lyrics, beat, mixing and mastering. The song is always a joy to listen to and watch."

Ñwå Åbå:

"Essence blew the world. Essence for me."

Lomax Agi:

"Definitely going for Big Wiz essence."

Kom Mide:

"Nwantintin by ckay is bigger than essence generally ,na only name essence carry."

Engr Kingbaddoh:

"Essence all the way."

Bright James:

"I stand with the crowd essence I so much love the lyrics and beatz is mind-blowing."

