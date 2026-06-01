A University of Ibadan admission seeker took to social media to share her experience after graduating from another university

The young lady mentioned in her post that she wrote JAMB to apply for the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos, but wasn't admitted

She shared her JAMB scores in the post and mentioned the CGPA she had at the other university she attended in her viral post

A lady who applied to study at the University of Ibadan (UI) twice and also applied to the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has taken to social media to share her experience after graduating from another university she did not initially plan to attend.

In her post, she explained that she was formerly a polytechnic student and, while studying there, sat for the JAMB examination twice to gain admission into the University of Ibadan, but was unsuccessful.

Lady who applied to UI and UNILAG shares JAMB result, CGPA goes viral. Right Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Facebook/Adeyinka Titilayo, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: Facebook

University of Ibadan applicant shares JAMB experience

She also applied to the University of Lagos, but the outcome was the same. She later applied to Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH).

Her statement read:

“Story time… My First Class story. Let's start with 100 level."

"You see people doing matriculation-to-convocation picture compilations. I can’t relate because I wrote JAMB throughout my polytechnic years—UI twice, UNILAG, and LAUTECH (and I wasn’t even planning to apply to LAUTECH because I was already tired)."

"And don’t think I didn’t perform well. I passed excellently, even though the exams often clashed with my school examinations. (Your cue to tell your uncle who needs an excellent employee about me.)”

Speaking about the scores she got when she wrote JAMB to apply to the University of Ibadan, she wrote:

“I had good JAMB scores (269 and 270 inclusive)."

"Meanwhile, all through that period, God bless my mum. Once I told her about an exam, the next thing was to get the form. She was so particular about university education (not polytechnic, please)."

Adeyinka Titilayo, speaking about her time at LAUTECH, explained that she eventually graduated with a high CGPA.

University of Ibadan admission seeker shares JAMB scores after graduating from another university. Photo Source: Facebook/Adeyinka Titilayo

Source: Facebook

University of Ibadan applicant bags degree

On her Facebook page, Adeyinka Titilayo concluded:

“My LAUTECH results came out showing a GPA of 4.6 in both the first and second semesters, with one result still pending (in Biology 🌚), which later came back as a C and dragged my GPA down to 4.0.

"My YABATECH results also came out, and I had Bs and Cs because, at ND3, major tests, minor tests, and attendance all counted, and I unavoidably missed some of them."

"But thank God for my friends at YCT. Mehn, they were very instrumental in helping me juggle both schools.”

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate shared the JAMB and post-UTME scores that helped him gain admission to study English at the institution.

The graduate revealed that he scored 267 in JAMB and 79% in the post-UTME examination. He also explained that he chose to study English because he genuinely loved the course, not because he failed to meet the cut-off mark for another programme.

University of Ibadan aspirant trends online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan aspirant missed admission to study Law by just three points.

The young lady scored high in both JAMB and post-UTME, but her scores didn't meet the cut-off mark for Law. After trying again without success, she was later accepted to study Law at a state university.

Source: Legit.ng